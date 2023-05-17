Match ends, West Ham United Women 0, Chelsea Women 4.
Chelsea returned to the top of the Women's Super League table with victory at West Ham, putting them in pole position to defend their title with two games remaining.
Emma Hayes' side, recently crowned FA Cup champions, are chasing a fourth successive league title.
It was a routine win in London as Pernille Harder capped off another impressive display with a goal.
Niamh Charles, Sophie Ingle and Erin Cuthbert were also on the scoresheet.
Victory ensures Chelsea sit two points clear of challengers Manchester United - who they beat at Wembley on Sunday - having played 20 matches each.
In a pulsating title race, Chelsea also extended their advantage in goal difference, moving four above Manchester United.
They held a narrow 1-0 lead at the break thanks to Charles against a stubborn West Ham side who have not won a game in the WSL since December.
Harder's clinical finish shortly after the break doubled their lead and Chelsea were never really troubled at the Chigwell Construction Stadium as Ingle pounced on a rebound to make it 3-0 and substitute Cuthbert added a sublime fourth.
"Once again it's a great team effort because we've played so many games back-to-back," Chelsea manager Hayes told Sky Sports.
"We want to keep clean sheets, that's important. We got an early goal but didn't build on it. We struggled in creating the overload like we wanted to and had to adjust that at half-time.
"I don't talk about goals, I talk about performance. I wanted them to go out and build on the first half performance."
Chelsea edge closer to title
This result means Chelsea could win the WSL title this weekend if they beat Arsenal and Manchester United fail to beat rivals Manchester City.
They are at the business end of the season and Chelsea showed their experience and superiority to take their chances and make light work of a struggling West Ham side.
Harder, who had an enormous impact off the bench in their FA Cup final win over United three days ago, returned to the starting XI as one of seven changes made by Hayes.
So strong is Chelsea's depth, they were able to rotate key players Guro Reiten and Cuthbert, as well as making three changes to the backline, without seeing any drop off in performance.
Ingle, another of those to return after impressing at Wembley, was the one to slide it through to Harder after half-time, before adding a goal herself, heading in a rebound from close range.
Victory also capped off a celebratory evening for Charles, who made her 100th appearance for the club aged just 23 and reacted quickest to the rebound from Sam Kerr's shot to score in the first half.
West Ham concerns linger
While Chelsea's momentum continues, it was another unwelcome defeat for West Ham, who have now gone 10 games without victory.
They performed well in patches - England international Lucy Parker impressing in midfield, while forward Viviane Asseyi had a few half-chances.
They came close to scoring at the end when substitute Amalie Thestrup had an effort cleared off the line by Jess Carter and Kate Longhurst struck inches wide from long range.
But while they failed to take their rare opportunities, Cuthbert showed ruthlessness at the other end, extending Chelsea's advantage in stoppage-time with a fine strike.
It has been a concerning end to the season for Paul Konchesky's side as they were well beaten by Chelsea.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 22Fisk
- 23CissokoBooked at 28mins
- 5TysiakSubstituted forSnerleat 55'minutes
- 2Smith
- 7EvansSubstituted forThestrupat 65'minutes
- 15Parker
- 12Longhurst
- 10BrynjarsdóttirSubstituted forHayashiat 65'minutes
- 26AsseyiSubstituted forAtkinsonat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Snerle
- 11Atkinson
- 14Thestrup
- 18Denton
- 19Hayashi
- 21Cooke
- 28Hillyerd
- 33Houssein
- 60Ademiluyi
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Musovic
- 7Carter
- 26Buchanan
- 16Eriksson
- 21CharlesSubstituted forAbdullinaat 81'minutes
- 5Ingle
- 17FlemingSubstituted forCuthbertat 69'minutes
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 28CankovicSubstituted forJamesat 69'minutes
- 23HarderSubstituted forReitenat 69'minutes
- 20KerrSubstituted forSvitkováat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Leupolz
- 10James
- 11Reiten
- 13Svitková
- 15Périsset
- 18Mjelde
- 22Cuthbert
- 27Abdullina
- 30Berger
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Chelsea Women 4.
Post update
Foul by Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Honoka Hayashi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United Women 0, Chelsea Women 4. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
Post update
Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Amalie Thestrup (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lauren James.
Post update
Katerina Svitková (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Foul by Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amalie Thestrup (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amalie Thestrup (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Honoka Hayashi.
Post update
Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
