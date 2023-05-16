Emma Hayes' Chelsea are on the hunt for their third successive WSL trophy win

Emma Hayes has said she did not realise Chelsea would top the Women's Super League table with a win over West Ham on Wednesday.

Hayes' team sit second, a point behind Manchester United with a game in hand.

But the manager said she does not look at the league table as "your head gets away with you".

"I know the dressing room. As far as we are concerned we are in control of what we want to do and that's all we focus on," said Hayes.

"I didn't even realise we could go top tomorrow if we won until someone told me yesterday.

"You're asking the wrong person here about all of those things because I don't pay attention to them. Maybe in my early career I used to study tables [but you] realise your head gets away with you so I've learned.

"I never look at them and I couldn't tell you which of our dressing room does either."

Chelsea have the destination of the title in their own hands as three wins would guarantee a third-successive WSL triumph, but any slip would open the door for United and, to a lesser extent, 2018-19 champions Arsenal in third.

Manchester City, six points off the lead with only two matches remaining, would need multiple results to go in their favour and a large swing in goal difference to stand any chance of winning a second WSL title.

Chelsea will play West Ham off the back of winning the Women's FA Cup for the third time in a row, beating United 1-0 in Sunday's final at Wembley.

Fatigue could be a worry with saying mental tiredness was of more concern than any physical toll.

"It would take a lot more out of you if you lose," Hayes said. "When you win everything feels a little lighter and I said at the weekend our brains were tired more than anything else.

"People always assume tiredness is to do with the legs. It's not even about getting our legs fresh for Wednesday but we need to get our brains right, getting our sleeping patterns right because it's hard to sleep off the back of games like that on Sunday.

"We do have a sleep specialist, Shona, who we have worked with for years. She helps devise some of the sleep strategies for us."