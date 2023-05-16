Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women20:15Chelsea WomenChelsea Women
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes not focused on WSL title permutations

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emma Hayes
Emma Hayes' Chelsea are on the hunt for their third successive WSL trophy win

Emma Hayes has said she did not realise Chelsea would top the Women's Super League table with a win over West Ham on Wednesday.

Hayes' team sit second, a point behind Manchester United with a game in hand.

But the manager said she does not look at the league table as "your head gets away with you".

"I know the dressing room. As far as we are concerned we are in control of what we want to do and that's all we focus on," said Hayes.

"I didn't even realise we could go top tomorrow if we won until someone told me yesterday.

"You're asking the wrong person here about all of those things because I don't pay attention to them. Maybe in my early career I used to study tables [but you] realise your head gets away with you so I've learned.

"I never look at them and I couldn't tell you which of our dressing room does either."

Chelsea have the destination of the title in their own hands as three wins would guarantee a third-successive WSL triumph, but any slip would open the door for United and, to a lesser extent, 2018-19 champions Arsenal in third.

Manchester City, six points off the lead with only two matches remaining, would need multiple results to go in their favour and a large swing in goal difference to stand any chance of winning a second WSL title.

Chelsea will play West Ham off the back of winning the Women's FA Cup for the third time in a row, beating United 1-0 in Sunday's final at Wembley.

Fatigue could be a worry with saying mental tiredness was of more concern than any physical toll.

"It would take a lot more out of you if you lose," Hayes said. "When you win everything feels a little lighter and I said at the weekend our brains were tired more than anything else.

"People always assume tiredness is to do with the legs. It's not even about getting our legs fresh for Wednesday but we need to get our brains right, getting our sleeping patterns right because it's hard to sleep off the back of games like that on Sunday.

"We do have a sleep specialist, Shona, who we have worked with for years. She helps devise some of the sleep strategies for us."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 17th May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women20162253114250
2Chelsea Women19161257154249
3Arsenal Women19142345113444
4Man City Women20142446212544
5Aston Villa Women2010374234833
6Everton Women198382428-427
7Liverpool Women2064102135-1422
8West Ham Women1952121937-1817
9Brighton Women2044122560-3516
10Tottenham Women2042142544-1914
11Leicester City Women2041151346-3313
12Reading Women2032152250-2811
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories