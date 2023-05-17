Match ends, Airdrieonians 1, Hamilton Academical 0.
Airdrieonians have the advantage in the Scottish Championship play-off final after a narrow first-leg win over Hamilton Academical.
Callum Smith's fine individual goal a minute after Matthew Shiels' overhead kick for Hamilton was ruled out for offside, proved decisive.
The forward surged into the box and cut inside two defenders before tucking in his 13th goal of the season.
The hosts had Craig Watson sent off in stoppage time, but held on for victory.
Airdrie player-manager Rhys McCabe started in midfield and helped his team continue their good form, having suffered just one defeat in 12 matches.
The club are aiming to return to the second tier for the first time in a decade after finishing third in League 1 this season, before seeing off Falkirk in the play-off semi-final.
By contrast, John Rankin's Hamilton side will need to overturn a first-leg deficit at home, like they did in the semi-final against Alloa, if they are to avoid a second relegation in three seasons.
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rae
- 16WatsonBooked at 90mins
- 6Fordyce
- 3Taylor-Sinclair
- 2BallantyneBooked at 68mins
- 10Frizzell
- 4McCabe
- 17DevennySubstituted forTelferat 56'minutes
- 23McGill
- 9GallagherSubstituted forMcGregorat 84'minutes
- 11SmithBooked at 52minsSubstituted forStanwayat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Stanway
- 7Kouider-Aïssa
- 8McGregor
- 12Fellows
- 14McMaster
- 18Jamieson
- 19Deveney
- 21Telfer
- 24Byrd
Hamilton
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Smith
- 22Tumilty
- 15McGowanBooked at 90mins
- 4O'Reilly
- 18Mimnaugh
- 11SmithSubstituted forTiéhiat 81'minutes
- 23De BolleSubstituted forSpenceat 66'minutes
- 8Martin
- 21SmithBooked at 43mins
- 19Winter
- 10ZanattaSubstituted forShielsat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 3Shiels
- 5Easton
- 7Spence
- 12Sparrow
- 16Stephenson
- 17Tiéhi
- 25Owens
- 32McFarlane
- 46Morgan
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Hamilton Academical 0.
Post update
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Matthew Shiels.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Dylan McGowan (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dylan McGowan (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Ben Stanway (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Craig Watson (Airdrieonians) for a bad foul.
Post update
Connor Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Craig Watson (Airdrieonians).
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Ben Stanway replaces Callum Smith because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Cameron Ballantyne (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Craig Watson (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jean-Pierre Tiéhi (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Watson (Airdrieonians).
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Lewis McGregor replaces Calum Gallagher.