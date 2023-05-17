Close menu
Scottish Championship Play-offs - 1st Leg
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians1HamiltonHamilton Academical0

Airdrieonians 1-0 Hamilton Academical: Callum Smith goal gives hosts win

Airdrie's Callum Smith scores to make it 1-0 during a cinch Championship play-off final first leg match between Airdrieonians and Hamilton Academical at the Penny Cars Stadium
Callum Smith's 13th goal of the season settled the first leg

Airdrieonians have the advantage in the Scottish Championship play-off final after a narrow first-leg win over Hamilton Academical.

Callum Smith's fine individual goal a minute after Matthew Shiels' overhead kick for Hamilton was ruled out for offside, proved decisive.

The forward surged into the box and cut inside two defenders before tucking in his 13th goal of the season.

The hosts had Craig Watson sent off in stoppage time, but held on for victory.

Airdrie player-manager Rhys McCabe started in midfield and helped his team continue their good form, having suffered just one defeat in 12 matches.

The club are aiming to return to the second tier for the first time in a decade after finishing third in League 1 this season, before seeing off Falkirk in the play-off semi-final.

By contrast, John Rankin's Hamilton side will need to overturn a first-leg deficit at home, like they did in the semi-final against Alloa, if they are to avoid a second relegation in three seasons.

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rae
  • 16WatsonBooked at 90mins
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3Taylor-Sinclair
  • 2BallantyneBooked at 68mins
  • 10Frizzell
  • 4McCabe
  • 17DevennySubstituted forTelferat 56'minutes
  • 23McGill
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forMcGregorat 84'minutes
  • 11SmithBooked at 52minsSubstituted forStanwayat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stanway
  • 7Kouider-Aïssa
  • 8McGregor
  • 12Fellows
  • 14McMaster
  • 18Jamieson
  • 19Deveney
  • 21Telfer
  • 24Byrd

Hamilton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Smith
  • 22Tumilty
  • 15McGowanBooked at 90mins
  • 4O'Reilly
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 11SmithSubstituted forTiéhiat 81'minutes
  • 23De BolleSubstituted forSpenceat 66'minutes
  • 8Martin
  • 21SmithBooked at 43mins
  • 19Winter
  • 10ZanattaSubstituted forShielsat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 3Shiels
  • 5Easton
  • 7Spence
  • 12Sparrow
  • 16Stephenson
  • 17Tiéhi
  • 25Owens
  • 32McFarlane
  • 46Morgan
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Airdrieonians 1, Hamilton Academical 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Hamilton Academical 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Matthew Shiels.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  5. Booking

    Dylan McGowan (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dylan McGowan (Hamilton Academical).

  7. Post update

    Ben Stanway (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Craig Watson (Airdrieonians) for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Connor Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Craig Watson (Airdrieonians).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Ben Stanway replaces Callum Smith because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).

  16. Post update

    Cameron Ballantyne (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Craig Watson (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Jean-Pierre Tiéhi (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Craig Watson (Airdrieonians).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Lewis McGregor replaces Calum Gallagher.

