Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Callum Smith's 13th goal of the season settled the first leg

Airdrieonians have the advantage in the Scottish Championship play-off final after a narrow first-leg win over Hamilton Academical.

Callum Smith's fine individual goal a minute after Matthew Shiels' overhead kick for Hamilton was ruled out for offside, proved decisive.

The forward surged into the box and cut inside two defenders before tucking in his 13th goal of the season.

The hosts had Craig Watson sent off in stoppage time, but held on for victory.

Airdrie player-manager Rhys McCabe started in midfield and helped his team continue their good form, having suffered just one defeat in 12 matches.

The club are aiming to return to the second tier for the first time in a decade after finishing third in League 1 this season, before seeing off Falkirk in the play-off semi-final.

By contrast, John Rankin's Hamilton side will need to overturn a first-leg deficit at home, like they did in the semi-final against Alloa, if they are to avoid a second relegation in three seasons.