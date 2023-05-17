Close menu
Championship - Play-offs - 2nd Leg
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0CoventryCoventry City1

Middlesbrough 0-1 Coventry City (0-1 agg): Sky Blues reach Championship play-off final

By Matt NewsumBBC Sport at Riverside Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments518

Coventry City players celebrate reaching the play-off final
Coventry will end a 22-year absence from England's top flight if they beat Luton at Wembley on 27 May

Coventry City found a way past Middlesbrough in an attritional semi-final second leg to reach the Championship play-off final and keep alive the Sky Blues' hopes of a Premier League return.

They will face Luton Town in the showpiece decider at Wembley on Saturday, 27 May.

After 147 goalless minutes across both games in a tension-gripped tie low on moments of genuine quality, playmaker Gustavo Hamer delivered an outstanding finish to ultimately settle the contest.

After Boro gave possession away on halfway, Viktor Gyokeres toed the ball into space beyond goalkeeper Zack Steffen on the edge of the box and Hamer took control to arc his shot into the roof of the net with precision.

He almost conjured up a second with a blistering free-kick which smacked the angle of post and bar with Steffen beaten.

That chance, and the subsequent desperation seemed to rally Boro, who saw Riley McGree's shot blocked in the box as they chased an equaliser, while McGree cut back for Cameron Archer but he could not bring the ball down and get a clean shot away.

Substitute Matt Crooks had the ball in the net, and Boro fans on their feet, with two minutes to go but an offside flag brought their celebrations to a halt.

Eight minutes of added time again prompted the Boro roar, and goalkeeper Ben Wilson had to be alert to tip Isaiah Jones' searching centre over, while Archer was offside when he hit the bar with a late effort.

Somehow the Sky Blues clung on, keeping their discipline, shape and a clean sheet to book their Wembley spot.

Reward for Sky Blues' faith

In a season of comeback stories within the Championship, such as the revival of fellow finalists Luton and Sunderland's first campaign back in the second tier, Mark Robins' Coventry have caught the imagination for their achievement in first reaching the play-offs and now heading to the final.

Robins, who masterminded their rise from League Two to the second tier and signed a new four-year contract on the eve of the second leg, has now put the team within 90 minutes of a first season at Premier League level since 2000-01.

He has done it within a maelstrom of off-field issues - including uncertainty over their CBS Arena home and takeover delays, both now settled - with a team built through shrewd recruitment.

Gustavo Hamer
Gustavo Hamer's curling shot was measured perfectly beyond a desperate Boro rearguard

Top scorer Viktor Gyokeres has been a quiet figure over the two legs but his goals were key to driving City to their top-six finish, while match-winner Hamer cost about £1.5m but has been a focal point for Robins' side with his trickery and passing ability - and a priceless goal.

Stalwarts such as Liam Kelly, a survivor of their League Two promotion campaign in 2017-18, have remained key components, while veteran centre-half Kyle McFadzean's experience proved vital amid the tension.

Like so many Championship sides, Coventry have turned to top-flight loanees such as Callum Doyle, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Josh Wilson-Esbrand, and they will have one further game to showcase their talents before returning to their parent clubs.

Carrick's run ends with Teesside pride

Given both Middlesbrough and Coventry were in the bottom three in October, the fact that both made it to this stage of the season shows the remarkable job done by Michael Carrick on Teesside as well as by Robins in the Midlands.

Unlike Coventry's show of faith, Boro's achievement was down to a timely change as Carrick replaced Chris Wilder in October, after they had won only two of their opening 11 games.

Despite being a relative novice as a manager, Carrick's impact was immediate, winning 16 of his first 23 games in charge to lift the Teessiders up the league table.

Chuba Akpom finished as the Championship's top scorer with 28 goals, while the loan signings of Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa added a different dimension to the attack and further goals to lighten the load.

However, despite a fantastic home record which only saw three defeats at the Riverside all season, they were unable to avoid that fate against the Sky Blues.

Carrick's future looks bright with young talent such as Hayden Hackney and Riley McGree in his squad, but whether he can re-sign key loanees such as Ryan Giles, Archer and goalkeeper Steffen could have a say on how they respond next season.

'The longest two hours of my life' - reaction

Mark Robins applauds Coventry fans
Mark Robins led Coventry to promotion from League Two in 2018 and from League One two years later

Coventry manager Mark Robins told BBC CWR:

"Wow, that was the longest two hours of my life.

"It was unbelievable, the effort they put in, the quality they've shown at times in the game against a really, really top opponent, is phenomenal.

"To get to a Wembley final again, the third one since I came back here, is just incredible. Everybody deserves it, the work that has gone into it this year and tonight is phenomenal. They got their just rewards, but we've got to go to Wembley and win. That's absolutely the aim."

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick told BBC Radio Tees:

"You can analyse the game all you want really, the fact is we didn't get the result we wanted. Huge credit to Coventry, they've earned it so congratulations to them.

"We have got to take it on the chin. I thought the boys gave everything again tonight, I couldn't fault them one bit.

"We tried and tried and just couldn't quite create that golden opportunity or take that golden opportunity.

"I'm hugely proud of them for the effort and the run that we have been on. We have got to see it as a foundation and something to build from."

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steffen
  • 14SmithBooked at 16minsSubstituted forDijksteelat 67'minutes
  • 17McNairBooked at 41minsSubstituted forCrooksat 88'minutes
  • 26LenihanBooked at 69mins
  • 3Giles
  • 30Hackney
  • 4MowattSubstituted forBarlaserat 66'minutes
  • 21ForssSubstituted forJonesat 66'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 29Akpom
  • 8McGree
  • 10Archer

Substitutes

  • 2Jones
  • 6Fry
  • 7Barlaser
  • 15Dijksteel
  • 23Roberts
  • 25Crooks
  • 27Bola

Coventry

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 13WilsonBooked at 86mins
  • 16McNallyBooked at 73mins
  • 5McFadzeanBooked at 61minsSubstituted forPanzoat 85'minutes
  • 3DoyleBooked at 34mins
  • 7Norton-CuffySubstituted forDaboat 79'minutes
  • 38HamerBooked at 45mins
  • 6Kelly
  • 14SheafSubstituted forEcclesat 70'minutes
  • 27Bidwell
  • 8AllenSubstituted forGoddenat 80'minutes
  • 17GyökeresBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 2Panzo
  • 11Wilson-Esbrand
  • 18Maguire
  • 23Dabo
  • 24Godden
  • 28Eccles
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
32,154

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Middlesbrough 0, Coventry City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 0, Coventry City 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Luke McNally.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jonathan Panzo.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Middlesbrough. Matt Crooks tries a through ball, but Cameron Archer is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anfernee Dijksteel following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Ben Wilson.

  10. Post update

    Daniel Barlaser (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matt Godden (Coventry City).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Archer (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anfernee Dijksteel with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Eccles.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Middlesbrough. Anfernee Dijksteel tries a through ball, but Matt Crooks is caught offside.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Matt Crooks replaces Patrick McNair.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.

  17. Post update

    Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).

  19. Post update

    Daniel Barlaser (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

518 comments

  • Comment posted by LUFC1986, today at 22:06

    Coventry or Luton in PL next season, that's beauty.

    • Reply posted by Consett Mag, today at 22:11

      Consett Mag replied:
      Mike Ashley will be putting his advertising boards order together...

  • Comment posted by Jonathan Campbell, today at 22:09

    Well done Coventry and good luck in the final from a Blades fan. Luton and Coventry show you good coaching, good organisation and team spirit go a long way in football without splashing the cash. Boro, unlucky. This happened to Blades last year and its devastating but if you keep your best players, then you will be a strong contender for autos next year

    • Reply posted by Yasuaki, today at 22:24

      Yasuaki replied:
      Echoing this as a Villan - we lost the playoff final to Fulham the first time, won the second time and stayed up. Brentford lost the playoff final to Fulham, won the second time and stayed up. Luton failed at the semis last time, this time in the final.

      Failure does build tenacity. Boro have turned the corner and will doubtless be back challenging again next year.

  • Comment posted by Alby33, today at 22:10

    Forest fan here. Come on Coventry. You've had the pain. We want to reform a retro premier League. You are invited (if we stay up that is!).

    • Reply posted by For-1975, today at 22:13

      For-1975 replied:
      Yeah, another Forest fan here. Totally agree. Come on Coventry

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 22:12

    Congratulations Coventry and it's a fabulous final of 2 old skool clubs,that have been through the mire.
    Nice to see something different 👌

    • Reply posted by Shaketh The Wise, today at 22:57

      Shaketh The Wise replied:
      Have you ever been to Kenilworth Road? Luton have been relegated due to their own financial ineptitude, they've done well to bounce back, but let's not kid ourselves that that ground should be anywhere near somewhere where we need to admit to foreign audiences that pay for the PL that these places truly exist in the upper eschalons of our game!!

  • Comment posted by Enmak, today at 22:12

    Congrats to Coventry from an LTFC fan. Insufferable arrogance from Sunderland and Boro who think stadium size is the most important quality of a team. See you at Wembley!

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 22:16

      KwikGetaway replied:
      The irony being that despite the size of their stadiums, they are both staying in the Championship. Apparently, Sunderland took a plane to Luton for last nights match. Maybe their players were suffering from jet-lag hahaha

  • Comment posted by Seth Johnsons England Cap, today at 22:10

    I remember growing up in the 1980s with these teams both in the top division. Will be great to see one of them back!

    • Reply posted by Tomzo1971, today at 22:16

      Tomzo1971 replied:
      My thoughts exactly. Well done to all the fans who have stuck with these sides through some wretched years recently.

  • Comment posted by Daventry pirate , today at 22:07

    So pleased for the long suffering fans and an amazing Manager.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 22:18

      bbcwatcher replied:
      So glad Middlesbough didn't go up after the traitor Ramsey celebrated in the Norwich fans faces! Well Done Coventry who have a class manager.

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 22:10

    Congrats to Coventry , and Luton last night , both teams who have been through the mill and treated abysmally .

    • Reply posted by electric, today at 22:14

      electric replied:
      In what way ? They brought problems on themselves.

  • Comment posted by Sun1ny, today at 22:06

    Congratulations Sky Blues Cov. Commiserations to Boro.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 22:23

      margaret replied:
      A wry smile from Ollie tonight, no doubt about that !

  • Comment posted by redferryman1, today at 22:08

    A Luton-Coventry Championship Play-Off Final?
    C'mon, hands up whoever saw that coming? OTIB

    • Reply posted by john, today at 22:23

      john replied:
      Both teams will have 20% possession in the final!

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 22:09

    Congratulations Coventry, you deserved to beat us tonight. Very disappointed in Boro this time; it's pretty clear we ran out of steam this month, and we had very few ideas against a side that stuck 10 men behind the ball for about 147 minutes.

    On the bright side, we'll be keeping Carrick now?!

    Good luck in the play-off final, but Luton are much better than we were today.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:24

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Rumours say Carrick has been offered the job at Sunderland

  • Comment posted by zlatan_86, today at 22:08

    Who will Steve Gibson demand compensation from this time?

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:10

      Justfacts replied:
      Carrick

  • Comment posted by raisedeyebrows, today at 22:08

    Well done Coventry and Luton - should be a great P/O Final for the neutral….

    • Reply posted by McClelland, today at 23:12

      McClelland replied:
      can't wait...20% possession each and 60% possession for the neutral??

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 22:09

    Well done Coventry, superb, nobody gave you a chance after the first leg, brilliant, Saints fan, dont think we be playing you next season

    • Reply posted by spud, today at 22:46

      spud replied:
      Thanks Laurence.

  • Comment posted by finn63, today at 22:09

    Shame only 1 of them will get promoted still makes a change from the usual yo-yo clubs

    • Reply posted by Yasuaki, today at 22:22

      Yasuaki replied:
      Isn't it though.
      As a Villan, I want to see Coventry back, need more mids teams in the top flight - but Luton have done so well and deserve it just as much.
      Imagine if Chelsea tried as hard as either of these teams have done this season. Unfortunately we can't swap Chelsea out to make room. Never mind...

  • Comment posted by op, today at 22:09

    Not a Cov fan but well done lads - after everything you've been through. Superb, sums up 'keeping the faith'

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 22:09

    Would be amazing if Cov could get back up to the top flight again.

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 22:18

      topo replied:
      After what they have been through, still ARE going through, it would be a miracle!

  • Comment posted by BruisedBanana, today at 22:07

    Well played Coventry, fully deserved! Too many people were acting like it was all set for a Sunderland vs Boro final but I'm glad that didn't happen. Good luck 👍

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 22:10

      KwikGetaway replied: