Gus Hamer hit his ninth goal of the season to put Coventry in front on the final day of the league season at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick says he will not feel nervous for their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City despite the goalless draw in the first leg.

Neither side impressed in a tense but poor contest at CBS Arena.

Boro have home advantage in Wednesday's return leg as they target promotion to the Premier League at Wembley.

"We must produce a new performance. We did it for one game, we know what we're capable of," he told BBC Radio Tees.

"I'm not one for nerves. It was very different when I had to perform on the pitch [as a player]. I'm pretty calm on the sidelines, I think I have to be for the decisions I have to make and I'm not directly involved in the game.

"I'm not nervous, I trust the boys 100%."

Since arriving at Riverside Stadium in late October, Carrick transformed Middlesbrough and lifted them from 21st to fourth, finishing the season five points higher than Coventry.

Despite their impressive form to end the season, Sunday's first leg was a drab, tense affair, but Carrick says the atmosphere on Teesside can help them over the line.

He continued: "I expect a fantastic atmosphere and it's up to us to give something back and create that snowball effect, but it won't be easy because they're a good team.

"The support and the noise and the energy that can be created by the supporters is vital for us."

Play-off final would be the 'next bit' in Sky Blues' rollercoaster campaign

Coventry City have given their fans quite a ride this season, on and off the field.

A difficult start, that included the sale of key defender Dominic Hyam to Blackburn, left the club bottom of the Championship table after 10 games.

Pitch issues at their Coventry Building Society home saw games postponed as well as the threat of eviction from the stadium's new owners.

But a new five-year tenancy deal and the eventual sale of the club to Doug King brought stability and a superb late-season run of form that has given Mark Robins' side a chance to write another chapter at Wembley.

"Our season was blighted at the start by well-known factors and one of our players was sold which made things very difficult for us," Robins told BBC CWR.

"Regardless of what happens, the players have responded unbelievably well to get us to this point. They've earned the right to go head-to-head with a team like Middlesbrough."

With Boro having lost only once in the league at home since Carrick took charge in October, Robins knows his side will have to improve on Sunday's stalemate to keep their season rolling.

"It's the next bit," he said. "As long as we do our best in the game, that's all anyone can ever ask for. We know the quality they've got but we've got to go and enjoy it."

Robins says whatever the result the Sky Blues have shown "brilliant progression" this term, but that getting to Wembley is the "ultimate" aim.

"As long as we give a good account of ourselves I'll be happy," he said.

"If we can go one better, I'll be delirious."