On the face of it our moves seem pretty obvious before gameweek 36.

Brighton and Newcastle are the two teams with two fixtures - Brighton at Arsenal and Newcastle at Leeds before they play each other next Thursday - so it's about lining up the combination of players from each club you think will bring in the most points over that double gameweek.

If you're a Solly March owner then the easy thing to do is switch him for Kaoru Mitoma or Alexis Mac Allister, whichever one you don't already own, after March pulled up with a hamstring injury in the 5-1 home defeat by Everton on Monday.

Mitoma and Mac Allister are slightly more expensive than March, so if you don't have the budget to cover that then you have to consider whether to make another transfer to facilitate it, to go for a cheaper option, which isn't easy to find, or just bring someone in from your bench to cover it.

A lot of us will have good options among our substitutes this week - mine are Trent Alexander-Arnold who is away to Leicester, or Luke Shaw who has a home game against Wolves, both of whom would ordinarily be starting in any other gameweek, but I'm still tempted to bring in Mac Allister because he's got the two fixtures and Brighton have another double gameweek in 37.

One of the reasons to hold off on the move would be to give myself two free transfers for gameweek 37 when I know I want to make some Manchester City manoeuvres, but the fact the Brighton players still have five games to play makes me hope that having to take a points hit on transfers next week is going to be worth it.

In terms of trying to find a cheaper replacement for March then you could look at his team-mate Facundo Buonanotte, who may well benefit from his absence by starting on the right-hand side, but that's no guarantee and feels like a bit of a punt to me.

Alternatively you could turn to the Newcastle midfield if you don't already have three of their players in your squad and choose between Joe Willock or Jacob Murphy, both of whom provided attacking returns in the big wins over Tottenham and Everton in gameweeks 32 and 33.

Murphy is the more explosive as the right-sided attacker, but is consistently replaced by Miguel Almiron after an hour and there's always a chance Eddie Howe decides to give Almiron a start at some point anyway.

Alexis Mac Allister has scored 10 Premier League goals for Brighton this season

The other strategy to replace March would be to go for a Brighton forward instead, selling the likes of Ollie Watkins or Ivan Toney if you still own them, dropping down to Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson or Julio Enciso and then using the money to make your midfield move.

Again, knowing which Brighton striker is going to get the most minutes is the issue - Ferguson is just back from injury to provide competition for Welbeck for the centre-forward role, while Enciso has sparkled in recent weeks but was one of four players given the hook by Roberto de Zerbi at half-time against Everton.

I don't think this is the best route to go as it also involves a points hit, but it does have differential potential if you're chasing in a mini-league and I would opt for Enciso as the most exciting selection.

Clearly the downside of owning three Brighton and three Newcastle players is they are going to take points off each other when they meet in gameweek 36.

I'm actually toying with the idea of starting Alexander-Arnold over Pervis Estupinan this week because it is difficult to see Brighton keeping a clean sheet at Arsenal or Newcastle.

There's no guarantee of course that Liverpool will keep a clean sheet at Leicester, but I watched the Foxes lose 5-3 at Fulham on Monday and the havoc Alexander-Arnold caused with his passing from midfield suggests the potential of attacking returns. Estupinan could equally provide attacking returns for Brighton and has two games to do it in if he isn't rested, so those are the factors that need to be weighed up.

That Leicester defensive performance has also got me thinking about a Mohamed Salah captaincy this week over one of the players in a double gameweek. The unwritten fantasy Premier League rule is to go for the player with the double, but I don't fancy any of the Brighton or Newcastle defenders, I think there's going to be rotation at some point in the Brighton midfield and then it really comes down to Alexander Isak or Callum Wilson.

I own Isak but I don't think there's going to be too many goals for Newcastle at Leeds on Saturday, which has me potentially pinning my hopes on a single gameweek Salah special.

Alistair Bruce-Ball presents the Fantasy 606 podcast alongside Premier League winner Chris Sutton and Statman Dave. The latest episode previewing gameweek 36 is available on the BBC Sounds App.