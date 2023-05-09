Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ballymena United have announced that manager David Jeffrey has left the club "by mutual consent".

The news comes after the Sky Blues lost 4-0 to Crusaders in the Irish Cup final on Sunday.

"We thank David for his achievements at the Showgrounds during his time here, not least for our League Cup win and European forays, and express our best wishes to him for the future," the club said in a statement.

More to follow.