Whyte made his name in the Irish Premiership with Crusaders

Northern Ireland winger Gavin Whyte is leaving Championship club Cardiff City.

Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi indicated last week that Whyte would depart on a free transfer and the former Crusaders and Oxford United man confirmed the news on social media on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old joined the Bluebirds in 2019 after a season at Oxford, who he returned to on loan for a season in 2021.

"My time at Cardiff has now come to an end," he said in an Instagram post.

"This has been a place where my family has called home for four years. To all the players, managers, staff and the fans that I have worked with throughout the years, thank you.

"I wish I had more [of] a crack at it but hey! Thank you for letting me be a part of your team! I haven't been this excited in a while with football. I feel I have a lot more to give, I can't wait for my next challenge."

Whyte, who has won 28 Northern Ireland caps, won three Irish Premiership titles with Crusaders before earning his move to Oxford in the summer of 2018.

He joined Cardiff the following summer and had a loan spell at Hull City before returning to the Kassam Stadium on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Belfast native has scored five goals for Northern Ireland after scoring on his senior international debut in September 2018.