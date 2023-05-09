Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Ethan Chislett's 11 goals in all competitions made him AFC Wimbledon's top scorer this season

AFC Wimbledon have offered new contracts to Ethan Chislett and Aaron Pierre but George Marsh is among seven players who have been released.

Midfielder Chislett, 24, scored 11 goals in 51 appearances as the Dons finished 21st in League Two.

Defender Pierre, 30, netted once in 10 outings, while midfielder Marsh, 24, featured 30 times in all competitions.

The Dons have taken up an option to extend the deal of 20-year-old defender Isaac Ogundere.

However, Dylan Adjei-Hersey, Elliott Bolton, Aaron Cosgrave, David Fisher, Kwaku Frimpong and Luke Jenkins will join Marsh in leaving the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Chris Gunter will also exit the south-west London club, having announced his retirement last week.

Nineteen other players remain under contract for next season, including goalkeeper Nik Tzanev, defender Will Nightingale and forwards Ali Al-Hamadi and Josh Davison.