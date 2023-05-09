Peterborough pipped Derby to sixth place by just a single point

Peterborough endured final day drama just to make the League One play-offs - but boss Darren Ferguson believes that could be a huge advantage for his side.

They now face the third-placed Owls over two legs for a place in the final at Wembley against the Tykes or Bolton.

"I think the Barnsley game will stand the players in good stead," Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I mean that in the sense that it was a cup final that we had to win - and now we go on to another two of them.

"Ironically enough, the team that did us a favour, now we've got to try to beat them."

Ferguson is in his fourth spell as Peterborough manager and has led the club to promotion to the Championship in each of his previous three reigns.

"I enjoy these types of games and this time of the season, it's very rare I don't have much to play for whether it be promotion or relegation," he added.

"I've finished seventh in this league and I've had three promotions but I want another one."

Peterborough spent 135 days in the play-offs this season - a number that looks large but was actually the fewest of any club in the top seven and they were on the outside looking in for three months between December to March.

But 13 wins in 23 games after Ferguson took over from Grant McCann in January ultimately proved enough and midfielder Jack Taylor said the timing did not concern him.

"As professionals, you want to get as many promotions as you can - it doesn't matter how you get there as long as you're in the Championship next season," said Taylor, who scored Posh's vital second goal in the win at Barnsley.

"But it's half the job - we're in the play-offs now and we've got a massive game against Wednesday now.

"Of course we know it's going to be tough, especially in the away leg so we are going to have to be on it on Friday [in the first leg] and try to take the best result we can to Hillsborough."