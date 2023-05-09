The title has been settled, but so much more is still up for debate.

It's that time of the year when players and journalists head to the ballot box to pick their top players of the season. Celtic have swept their way to the Premiership title, but how many in green and white have shone individually, and is there anyone else who has caught the eye?

BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart talks us through his candidates for star of the season...

Kevin van Veen (Motherwell)

With these things you go with what's freshest in your mind, and right now that person is Kevin van Veen.

He is in a great run of form with Motherwell and now sits on 21 league goals. When you look at strikers, he's in a team who went through big chunks of the season struggling, so to have scored 21 goals in the league is brilliant.

What more can you ask for? Van Veen for me is a clear contender, but it's not just his goals but his all-round game. When he's on form, he's a handful.

Technically he's superb, physically he's strong. You wouldn't say he'd bully people and chuck them about, but he's difficult for defenders to deal with. You can also nod to his link-up play as well.

He's 31 now, but there will be a few folk sniffing about to try and tease him out. Goalscorers are worth their weight in gold, and the goals just keep on coming.

Luis 'Duk' Lopes (Aberdeen)

Duk is another one who is fresh in the mind, given team-mate Bojan Miovski was out in front at one point.

He's come to the fore and the pair have struck up a partnership that has been really lucrative for Aberdeen, particularly under Barry Robson.

Duk's so quick, and pace is a huge attribute in this league. If Aberdeen go on and finish third, you'd be hard pushed to look beyond him as a contender.

You talk about Van Veen in terms of his physical presence, goal threat and his other attributes. The Aberdeen forward bring a raw pace and energy. It causes major problems for opponents.

There's a lot of teams who don't have a great deal of pace and it's a huge problem, whereas you chuck in someone like Duk, and it just causes chaos.

Mark O'Hara (St Mirren)

There's been a few St Mirren players who have had a tremendous season for Stephen Robinson's side. If you were another club in the top flight, you'd be looking thinking you'd not mind a few of them.

None more so than Mark O'Hara. He's scored goals this season, and big goals as well. I know he's grabbed a few penalties, but in big games he's put in huge performances that have caught the eye.

He's kicked on and grown into the role of being the leader of the team. He bounced about earlier in his career, but if you know the manager has your back and believes in you, that brings a huge amount of confidence.

O'Hara will be riding high right now, and he's been a huge asset.

St Mirren captain Mark O'Hara has 12 goals this season

Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)

Hearts' season may have tailed off a bit, but one player who you can't overlook at Tynecastle is Lawrence Shankland.

He's scored so many goals, and his general performance level across the whole season hasn't really dipped. He's not been a million miles off it, even if some of his team-mates have dropped their levels a bit in the second half of the season.

Just look at some of his goals. He scored a brilliant effort at Rugby Park last month, and managed to get a hat-trick against Ross County a few weeks ago.

He's got to be someone who is up there for consideration.

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

Celtic's leader deserves to be in here, he's Mr Consistent. And it's not just seven out of 10 every week, it's eight or nine.

You can see he commands total respect among his team-mates. You're going up a level when you take on the captain's arm band, but even looking at him five years ago he had it in him.

Back then, he was maybe not the first name on the team sheet, but you still knew he was a top-class player who could play in a number of positions. When Broony dropped out for a few games, I saw him fall back into that deep-lying role and he was magnificent. That's obviously his main position now, and he's been a stand out.

He's an all-round midfielder. He has great awareness, good on both sides, can take players out the game without even touching the ball, just a very, very good player. He's the metronome in the middle of the park for Celtic, and everyone knows how important he has been to them this season.

Kyogo Furuhashi and Callum McGregor have both played a starring role for Celtic this season

Reo Hatate (Celtic)

Hatate is the standout in that Celtic team, he's a complete midfielder.

He's not a defensive powerhouse, but the work he does off the ball in those areas is incredible. He's an archetypical Ange Postecoglou player, just a complete buzz bomb.

There's things he sees that nobody else does, he has an intensity to his play that is the big difference between Celtic and the rest. There's some incredible goals in there, too.

Celtic miss him when he's not there.

Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic)

Another player who has gone up a level this season, but it wasn't always that straightforward for the Japanese striker.

In the group stage of the Champions League, it just wasn't quite there for him. He wasn't playing badly, there was something just not clicking. He was still getting goals here and there by the turn of the year, but after the World Cup he's really kicked on. Maybe the motivation of not being in Qatar spurred him on.

When you look at the Japanese boys Celtic have, I find it incredible that Kyogo and Hatate are not involved at international level. Irrespective of who any player is playing for, you can see the level of intensity and quality they have. You put them both into an international team as high as that, they would have no problem at all.

Celtic have had some great strikers in recent times. Edouard, Dembele... Kyogo has it within him to go up another level again. As a football fan, you feel deflated when someone of quality leaves, but new heroes come along. Kyogo hit the ground running, and since the turn of the year he's not stopped.

One for the future - Nicolas Raskin (Rangers)

I don't really see anyone in the Rangers side individually that you think has excelled enough to be in the running for player of the season. However, there's some who have shown signs of positivity for the future.

Todd Cantwell has caught the eye, but for me, Nicolas Raskin has really stood out. He's not been there for that long, but the little bits I've seen of him I can see why they've brought him in.

Ryan Jack is over 30, Glen Kamara has drifted a wee bit, and you need that freshness. He's caught the eye and looks like a good bit of business.

Michael Stewart was speaking to BBC Scotland's Scott Mullen