Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop says does not 'scroll' on social media and is enjoying playing and living in Portsmouth

Colby Bishop says Portsmouth are heading in the right direction and does not pay attention to social media.

The 26-year-old played in all of the Blues 46 league games this season and was top scorer with 20 goals.

"You can see the quality is there when we get going," Bishop told BBC Radio Solent after Pompey's 2-2 draw with Wycombe in the final game saw them finish eighth in League One.

"We are nearly there it's just going to take time."

Portsmouth's late charge to try and make the play-offs came up short despite ending the campaign on an 11 game unbeaten run that included four wins.

They finished seven points off the top six.

"The last two performances have been amazing and we've come a long way since January," Bishop added.

"Things look to be clicking and when it all comes together we will be a dangerous force.

"Some of the football we played today [against Wycombe] is the best we've played all season."

"I don't scroll on Twitter"

Bishop signed a three year deal at Portsmouth when he arrived from Accrington Stanley last summer.

Despite having two years left on his contract there have been reports linking him with Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town.

The striker says he does not pay too much attention to social media.

"I don't really see any of the speculation that is linking me with other teams elsewhere," he said.

"I only hear about these things when people tell me.

"I don't scroll on Twitter and look at what people are saying about me.

"No offense, but I don't care about that stuff.

"I just try and concentrate on what I can do here at Portsmouth and both me and my partner are happy here and enjoying Pompey."

Portsmouth will enter the 2023-24 League One season with even more enthusiasm under head coach John Mousinho who has successfully steadied the ship following his appointment in January.

But for now, Bishop is going to enjoy a little downtime.

"I'm going to put my feet up now for a week or two and then get back at it.

"I don't like to relax for too long, but I will take some time to link up with family and friends back home."