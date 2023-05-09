Mitch Clark: Accrington Stanley defender charged by FA over alleged breach of betting rules
Last updated on .From the section Accrington
Accrington Stanley defender Mitch Clark has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of betting rules by the Football Association.
The charge for the 24-year-old relates to the alleged placing of 312 bets on football matches between 8 February 2022 and 10 March 2023.
Clark made 49 appearances for Stanley during the 2022-23 season as they were relegated from League One.
He has until Wednesday, 17 May to respond to the charge.
Under FA rules and regulations, there is a worldwide ban on betting on football in place for those involved in football from the Premier League level down to step three of the non-league pyramid.
This includes betting on matches, and other football-related matters such as transfers, signings, managerial appointments and sackings, or team selections.