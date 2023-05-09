Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Joe Murphy was the second oldest player to feature in the EFL regular season in 2022-23, behind 42-year-old Sutton midfielder Craig Dundas

Tranmere Rovers have released 10 players but are in contract talks with 41-year-old goalkeeper Joe Murphy.

Murphy, who is also Rovers' goalkeeping coach, is in his second spell with the club, having made his professional debut there in October 1999.

The League Two side are also in discussions with defender Josh Dacres-Cogley, 27, and midfielder Chris Merrie, 24, over extending their stays.

Former Everton goalkeeper Mateusz Hewelt, 26, is one of 10 being let go.

Jake Burton, Joel Mumbongo, Kyle Jameson, Jon Nolan, Flo Hoti, Ryan Stratulis, Max Fisher, Arthur Lomax and Jack Williams have also been released.

Ian Dawes was appointed boss earlier this month after a spell in caretaker charge following Micky Mellon's exit.