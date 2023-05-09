Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Mark Jackson's MK Dons could not claim the point they needed to stay up against Burton despite attempting 31 shots and accumulating 12 corners

MK Dons have sacked head coach Mark Jackson following the club's relegation to League Two.

Jackson's reign lasted less than five months, having been appointed as Liam Manning's successor in December 2022.

The 45-year-old left his position as Leeds United first-team coach to lead Dons' battle against relegation but registered just six wins in 25 games.

His assistant Robbie Stockdale has also left the club, who were relegated following Sunday's 0-0 draw at Burton.

Jackson, whose length of contract was not revealed when he joined the club, had said he wanted to remain as manager for next season immediately after that game.

However, a short Dons statement on Monday confirmed his departure, thanking Jackson, Stockdale and analyst Aaron Dagger, who is also leaving the club, "for their efforts during their time at Stadium MK".

More to follow.