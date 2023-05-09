Last updated on .From the section Derby

Curtis Davies has been with Derby County since 2017

Captain Curtis Davies says he is "devastated" his costly red card against Sheffield Wednesday in their final-day defeat may be the last thing he does for the Rams.

The 38-year-old was controversially sent off for a challenge on Marvin Johnson, which resulted in the penalty that decided the game and Derby's fate.

Davies, whose contract expires in July, has made 175 appearances for the club.

He says "no formal decision" about his future has been made.

In a post on Instagram, Davies said he knew the Rams' failure to finish in the top six "isn't all about" the penalty and red card.

"I'm gutted that I couldn't help us over the line but also devastated that this potentially will be my last action in a Derby shirt," he continued.

During his post-match interview, Derby boss Paul Warne said former West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa and Birmingham defender Davies had his "head in his hands since the final whistle".

"It's awful, it's not nice to happen to anyone," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"You don't want your captain, who has been such a good servant to this club in the last game to be like that.

"I feel for him, he didn't do it on purpose but it has killed us in equal measure."

When asked if it would be the last time Davies would be seen in a Derby shirt, Warne said he would "chat" to the player about his future.