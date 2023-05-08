Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell, Dundee Utd, Hibernian, Trusty, Douvikas, Johnston
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is warning Premiership rivals that the champions will be even stronger next season. (Daily Record)
Rangers target £2m-rated Arsenal defender Auston Trusty, the USA cap who has been on loan with Birmingham City this season. (Scottish Sun)
Vasilas Barkas could be a summer transfer makeweight, with Celtic "interested" in Greek striker Tasos Douvikas, who has been a Utrecht team-mate of the on-loan goalkeeper this season. (Scottish Sun)
Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell reckons his old club making a move for Alfredo Morelos would be a "smart shout" as the Colombia forward nears his Rangers exit. (Goodison News)
Sporting CP are the latest big European club to put Motherwell full-back Max Johnston on their radar. (Daily Record)
Hibernian are braced for further interest in striker Kevin Nisbet between now and the end of the season. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Rory MacLeod insists he's in no rush to leave boyhood heroes Dundee United despite English Premier League interest in the 17-year-old striker. (Football Scotland)
Charlie Mulgrew will miss Dundee United's key Premiership clash against Ross County after the club opted not to appeal against his dismissal on Saturday. (Courier)
Ian Gordon, now on the club's board, will take up "a broader role" within the Hibernian hierarchy, having previously served as head of recruitment, and will be "working more closely" with chief executive Ben Kensell. (Edinburgh Evening News)