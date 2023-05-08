Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is warning Premiership rivals that the champions will be even stronger next season. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers target £2m-rated Arsenal defender Auston Trusty, the USA cap who has been on loan with Birmingham City this season. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Vasilas Barkas could be a summer transfer makeweight, with Celtic "interested" in Greek striker Tasos Douvikas, who has been a Utrecht team-mate of the on-loan goalkeeper this season. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell reckons his old club making a move for Alfredo Morelos would be a "smart shout" as the Colombia forward nears his Rangers exit. (Goodison News) external-link

Sporting CP are the latest big European club to put Motherwell full-back Max Johnston on their radar. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian are braced for further interest in striker Kevin Nisbet between now and the end of the season. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rory MacLeod insists he's in no rush to leave boyhood heroes Dundee United despite English Premier League interest in the 17-year-old striker. (Football Scotland) external-link

Charlie Mulgrew will miss Dundee United's key Premiership clash against Ross County after the club opted not to appeal against his dismissal on Saturday. (Courier) external-link

Ian Gordon, now on the club's board, will take up "a broader role" within the Hibernian hierarchy, having previously served as head of recruitment, and will be "working more closely" with chief executive Ben Kensell. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link