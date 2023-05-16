Close menu
Scottish League One Play-offs - 1st Leg
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic3ClydeClyde1

Annan Athletic 3-1 Clyde: Dumfriesshire side take step towards League 1

Scottish

Annan's Max Kilsby scores to make it 1-0 during a cinch League One play-off final first leg match between Annan Athletic and Clyde at Galabank
Max Kilsby scored two of Annan's three goals at Galabank

Annan Athletic took a step towards a first ever SPFL promotion with a first-leg win over Clyde in the League 1 play-off final.

Max Kilsby was the hero for the Dumfriesshire side, smashing in wonderful goals in each half.

Clyde, who are trying to salvage their third-tier status, had levelled through Euan Cameron before the break.

But an unfortunate own goal from Erik Sula means Annan take a two-goal lead into Friday's return leg.

Peter Murphy's side have been in the fourth tier since being granted a place in the Scottish Football League in 2008 and this is their fifth attempt at getting promoted via the play-offs.

After finishing fourth in League 2, they impressively dispatched Dumbarton 6-0 on aggregate in the semi-final, and took the lead after just 17 minutes at Galabank when Kilsby lashed in a fierce left-footed shot.

Clyde rallied and Cameron squeezed an effort from the edge of the box into the bottom corner, but Kilsby swerved another shot past goalkeeper Ryan Mullen to restore Annan's lead after the break.

And eight minutes from time Aidan Smith's cross caused havoc in the Clyde box and an attempted clearance on the line hit Sula and rolled into the net to give Annan a healthy advantage before the re-match in Hamilton.

Jim Duffy's side, meanwhile, need a big turnaround to stay in League 1 after finishing ninth in the regular season.

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Gibson
  • 5Muir
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Kilsby
  • 11Johnston
  • 4Lyon
  • 8Docherty
  • 7WallaceSubstituted forLuissintat 81'minutes
  • 9SmithSubstituted forGallowayat 90+3'minutes
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Steele
  • 15Barnes
  • 16Douglas
  • 17McCartney
  • 18Williamson
  • 19Hooper
  • 20Luissint
  • 21Galloway

Clyde

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Mullen
  • 19Cuddihy
  • 4McLean
  • 25Sula
  • 22Craig
  • 17CameronSubstituted forMcGeeverat 88'minutes
  • 15ScullionSubstituted forThicotat 88'minutes
  • 8Roberts
  • 18Hynes
  • 7DuthieSubstituted forMcDonaldat 71'minutes
  • 11Rennie

Substitutes

  • 3Quitongo
  • 5Thicot
  • 14Kennedy
  • 16McDonald
  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 26McGeever
Referee:
Graham Grainger
Attendance:
1,160

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Annan Athletic 3, Clyde 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 3, Clyde 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Josh Galloway replaces Aidan Smith because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Martin Rennie (Clyde).

  7. Post update

    Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Steven Thicot replaces Liam Scullion.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Ryan McGeever replaces Euan Cameron.

  11. Goal!

    Own Goal by Erik Sula, Clyde. Annan Athletic 3, Clyde 1.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Benjamin Luissint replaces Tony Wallace.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Tommy Muir.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by William Gibson.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Max Kilsby (Annan Athletic) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Olly McDonald replaces Conner Duthie.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Clyde 1. Max Kilsby (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

  20. Post update

    Kurtis Roberts (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Top Stories