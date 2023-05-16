Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Max Kilsby scored two of Annan's three goals at Galabank

Annan Athletic took a step towards a first ever SPFL promotion with a first-leg win over Clyde in the League 1 play-off final.

Max Kilsby was the hero for the Dumfriesshire side, smashing in wonderful goals in each half.

Clyde, who are trying to salvage their third-tier status, had levelled through Euan Cameron before the break.

But an unfortunate own goal from Erik Sula means Annan take a two-goal lead into Friday's return leg.

Peter Murphy's side have been in the fourth tier since being granted a place in the Scottish Football League in 2008 and this is their fifth attempt at getting promoted via the play-offs.

After finishing fourth in League 2, they impressively dispatched Dumbarton 6-0 on aggregate in the semi-final, and took the lead after just 17 minutes at Galabank when Kilsby lashed in a fierce left-footed shot.

Clyde rallied and Cameron squeezed an effort from the edge of the box into the bottom corner, but Kilsby swerved another shot past goalkeeper Ryan Mullen to restore Annan's lead after the break.

And eight minutes from time Aidan Smith's cross caused havoc in the Clyde box and an attempted clearance on the line hit Sula and rolled into the net to give Annan a healthy advantage before the re-match in Hamilton.

Jim Duffy's side, meanwhile, need a big turnaround to stay in League 1 after finishing ninth in the regular season.