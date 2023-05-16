Match ends, Annan Athletic 3, Clyde 1.
Annan Athletic took a step towards a first ever SPFL promotion with a first-leg win over Clyde in the League 1 play-off final.
Max Kilsby was the hero for the Dumfriesshire side, smashing in wonderful goals in each half.
Clyde, who are trying to salvage their third-tier status, had levelled through Euan Cameron before the break.
But an unfortunate own goal from Erik Sula means Annan take a two-goal lead into Friday's return leg.
Peter Murphy's side have been in the fourth tier since being granted a place in the Scottish Football League in 2008 and this is their fifth attempt at getting promoted via the play-offs.
After finishing fourth in League 2, they impressively dispatched Dumbarton 6-0 on aggregate in the semi-final, and took the lead after just 17 minutes at Galabank when Kilsby lashed in a fierce left-footed shot.
Clyde rallied and Cameron squeezed an effort from the edge of the box into the bottom corner, but Kilsby swerved another shot past goalkeeper Ryan Mullen to restore Annan's lead after the break.
And eight minutes from time Aidan Smith's cross caused havoc in the Clyde box and an attempted clearance on the line hit Sula and rolled into the net to give Annan a healthy advantage before the re-match in Hamilton.
Jim Duffy's side, meanwhile, need a big turnaround to stay in League 1 after finishing ninth in the regular season.
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Gibson
- 5Muir
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Kilsby
- 11Johnston
- 4Lyon
- 8Docherty
- 7WallaceSubstituted forLuissintat 81'minutes
- 9SmithSubstituted forGallowayat 90+3'minutes
- 10Goss
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Steele
- 15Barnes
- 16Douglas
- 17McCartney
- 18Williamson
- 19Hooper
- 20Luissint
- 21Galloway
Clyde
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Mullen
- 19Cuddihy
- 4McLean
- 25Sula
- 22Craig
- 17CameronSubstituted forMcGeeverat 88'minutes
- 15ScullionSubstituted forThicotat 88'minutes
- 8Roberts
- 18Hynes
- 7DuthieSubstituted forMcDonaldat 71'minutes
- 11Rennie
Substitutes
- 3Quitongo
- 5Thicot
- 14Kennedy
- 16McDonald
- 21Bradley-Hurst
- 26McGeever
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
- Attendance:
- 1,160
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 3, Clyde 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Josh Galloway replaces Aidan Smith because of an injury.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.
Foul by Martin Rennie (Clyde).
Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Steven Thicot replaces Liam Scullion.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Ryan McGeever replaces Euan Cameron.
Goal!
Own Goal by Erik Sula, Clyde. Annan Athletic 3, Clyde 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Benjamin Luissint replaces Tony Wallace.
Attempt missed. Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Tommy Muir.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by William Gibson.
Attempt blocked. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Max Kilsby (Annan Athletic) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Olly McDonald replaces Conner Duthie.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Clyde 1. Max Kilsby (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Kurtis Roberts (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.