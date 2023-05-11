Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 13 May Time: 12:30 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sound and follow all the action on the BBC Sport website & app

The Scottish Premiership title has now been secured and the Scottish Cup - and the treble - are now in Celtic's sights.

Win at Hampden against Inverness Caledonian Thistle next month and Celtic will have won five of six available trophies in Ange Postecoglou's two seasons in charge.

And, having lost once in 67 league games, his side can set a new Scottish top-flight points milestone of 107 should they win all four remaining games this season - starting with Saturday's final Old Firm game of the campaign.

That would eclipse Brendan Rodgers' treble-winning 'Invincibles' of 2016-17, but how many from each squad would you pick in your ideal Celtic XI?

Pick your combined Postecoglou-Rodgers Celtic XI



















Select formation Confirm team