Darren Mullen twice led Newry to promotion to the Premiership

Gary Boyle has replaced Darren Mullan as the new boss of Irish Premiership club Newry City.

Boyle was assistant manager under Mullen, who stepped down at the end of the season after 10 years in charge.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be given the opportunity to manage this fantastic club," said Boyle.

"I am excited to build on the unbelievable work Darren has done and lead the team with the backing of our wonderful supporters."

He added: "Although the 2022/23 season has only just finished there's lots of work to be done between now and August to ensure we are best prepared to hit the new season running and I can assure everyone at the club that will be my immediate focus."

Mullen left after securing the club's top-flight status with City finishing just outside the relegation zone.

"Gary has been Darren's assistant for a number of years and his football qualities as well as his dedication and professionalism have been evident throughout, meaning it was both an easy and unanimous decision for the club's management committee to offer him the manager post," said Newry chairman Martin McLoughlin.

"The choice of Gary not only ensures that we have the level of stability which appointment from within brings but will also allow Gary to quickly work on securing new contracts with many of the current squad.

"Gary is also best placed to work on those areas where our squad is weak and requires strengthening and as a management committee we will give Gary and his backroom team every possible support."