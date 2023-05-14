Match ends, Coventry City 0, Middlesbrough 0.
Coventry City failed to register an effort on target at the CBS Arena as they were held to a goalless draw by Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg.
Michael Carrick's Boro were the greater threat in a tense but poor contest.
They came closest to scoring when Chuba Akpom and Isaiah Jones brought first-half saves from keeper Ben Wilson.
Mark Robins' side will need to improve in Wednesday's second leg at the Riverside Stadium.
The Championship's two top scorers, 29-goal Akpom and City's 21-goal striker Viktor Gyokeres, managed just one effort on target effort between them, when Wilson touched the Middlesbrough forward's shot on to the bar.
Riley McGree set up Akpom inside the box, but his right-foot shot was not quite powerful enough to beat Wilson.
Wilson then had to be alert again at his near post to save bravely from Jones after a misplaced Callum Doyle pass had been cut out.
But the nearest either goal came to be threatened after that was Paddy McNair's in-swinging corner in injury-time, which missed Wilson's left post by mere inches.
Stakes high for Coventry and Boro
The tension of the occasion on a very pleasant sunny Sunday lunchtime in Coventry was down to the size of the stakes on offer for Coventry and Boro.
Coventry have not played Premier League football since their 34-year-long stay in the top flight ended under Gordon Strachan in 2001 - and this is comfortably the closest they have come to getting back there.
Their story over the past decade in particular has been all the more remarkable - two more relegations, two changes of owner, two stadium moves and a problematic groundshare with rugby club Wasps.
But their progress in the six years since boss Robins came back to the club have helped put things right on the pitch, despite ongoing issues off it.
Boro, by contrast, have been exiled from the top flight for only six years. But they too have been back on an upward curve since Carrick arrived on Teesside in late October.
When Coventry won 1-0 at home to Boro early in the season, both teams were in the bottom three.
But since then, Carrick's side have had the best record in the Championship - better even than champions Burnley and good enough to lift them from 21st to fourth, five points better off than Coventry, who themselves came from even further back, having at one stage been bottom.
With either Sunderland or Luton waiting in the final, this tie could not be more in the balance when the two teams line up again on Teesside in midweek.
And Coventry can head north with positive memories of their only previous experience of the play-offs, in 2018, when Robins' men were held at home in the first leg by Notts County, but won the second leg 4-1.
Coventry City manager Mark Robins told BBC CWR:
"We're right in there. We'll go up there and give it our best shot. There's still everything to play for and it's very finely balanced.
"We've nothing to lose. Everything shifts on to them as they'll be expected to win now. They'll be considered the favourites.
"There was very little to choose between the teams. It was disappointing in terms of chances created by both sides, but the energy was phenomenal. We had to work really hard for what we got.
"Second half we were a lot better but we just didn't have the cutting edge. It shows just how hard you've got to work to create anything."
Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick told BBC Radio Tees:
"it was a tight game. We knew we were going to have to defend well as they're a real threat going forward.
"But Coventry also have a good defensive record and we did manage to create one or two decent chances that, on another day, we might have taken.
"We have waited a while for this and the boys will be all the better for getting this out of the way and getting into the thick of it.
"Coventry are a good side on a good run. But we can now go into Wednesday night looking a bit stronger."
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Wilson
- 16McNally
- 5McFadzean
- 3Doyle
- 7Norton-Cuffy
- 28EcclesSubstituted forAllenat 66'minutes
- 6Kelly
- 38Hamer
- 27Bidwell
- 17Gyökeres
- 24Godden
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 2Panzo
- 8Allen
- 11Wilson-Esbrand
- 14Sheaf
- 18Maguire
- 23Dabo
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Steffen
- 14Smith
- 17McNair
- 26Lenihan
- 3Giles
- 30Hackney
- 4Mowatt
- 2JonesSubstituted forForssat 68'minutes
- 29AkpomBooked at 79mins
- 8McGree
- 10ArcherSubstituted forCrooksat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Fry
- 7Barlaser
- 15Dijksteel
- 21Forss
- 23Roberts
- 25Crooks
- 27Bola
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 28,874
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 0, Middlesbrough 0.
Post update
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Brooke Norton-Cuffy.
Post update
Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Allen (Coventry City).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).
Post update
Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Matt Crooks replaces Cameron Archer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
Booking
Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).
Post update
Foul by Cameron Archer (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).
