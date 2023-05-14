Close menu
Championship - Play-offs - 1st Leg
CoventryCoventry City0MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0

Coventry 0-0 Middlesbrough: Sky Blues held in Championship play-off first leg

By Ged Scott at the Coventry Building Society Arena BBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments209

Coventry striker Matty Godden and Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney
The CBS Arena witnessed only its second goalless draw of the season

Coventry City failed to register an effort on target at the CBS Arena as they were held to a goalless draw by Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg.

Michael Carrick's Boro were the greater threat in a tense but poor contest.

They came closest to scoring when Chuba Akpom and Isaiah Jones brought first-half saves from keeper Ben Wilson.

Mark Robins' side will need to improve in Wednesday's second leg at the Riverside Stadium.

The Championship's two top scorers, 29-goal Akpom and City's 21-goal striker Viktor Gyokeres, managed just one effort on target effort between them, when Wilson touched the Middlesbrough forward's shot on to the bar.

Riley McGree set up Akpom inside the box, but his right-foot shot was not quite powerful enough to beat Wilson.

Wilson then had to be alert again at his near post to save bravely from Jones after a misplaced Callum Doyle pass had been cut out.

But the nearest either goal came to be threatened after that was Paddy McNair's in-swinging corner in injury-time, which missed Wilson's left post by mere inches.

Stakes high for Coventry and Boro

The tension of the occasion on a very pleasant sunny Sunday lunchtime in Coventry was down to the size of the stakes on offer for Coventry and Boro.

Coventry have not played Premier League football since their 34-year-long stay in the top flight ended under Gordon Strachan in 2001 - and this is comfortably the closest they have come to getting back there.

Their story over the past decade in particular has been all the more remarkable - two more relegations, two changes of owner, two stadium moves and a problematic groundshare with rugby club Wasps.

But their progress in the six years since boss Robins came back to the club have helped put things right on the pitch, despite ongoing issues off it.

Boro, by contrast, have been exiled from the top flight for only six years. But they too have been back on an upward curve since Carrick arrived on Teesside in late October.

When Coventry won 1-0 at home to Boro early in the season, both teams were in the bottom three.

But since then, Carrick's side have had the best record in the Championship - better even than champions Burnley and good enough to lift them from 21st to fourth, five points better off than Coventry, who themselves came from even further back, having at one stage been bottom.

With either Sunderland or Luton waiting in the final, this tie could not be more in the balance when the two teams line up again on Teesside in midweek.

And Coventry can head north with positive memories of their only previous experience of the play-offs, in 2018, when Robins' men were held at home in the first leg by Notts County, but won the second leg 4-1.

Mark Robins' Coventry have not lost in their past nine away games, while Boro have not lost at home in the league under Michael Carrick
Coventry City manager Mark Robins told BBC CWR:

"We're right in there. We'll go up there and give it our best shot. There's still everything to play for and it's very finely balanced.

"We've nothing to lose. Everything shifts on to them as they'll be expected to win now. They'll be considered the favourites.

"There was very little to choose between the teams. It was disappointing in terms of chances created by both sides, but the energy was phenomenal. We had to work really hard for what we got.

"Second half we were a lot better but we just didn't have the cutting edge. It shows just how hard you've got to work to create anything."

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick told BBC Radio Tees:

"it was a tight game. We knew we were going to have to defend well as they're a real threat going forward.

"But Coventry also have a good defensive record and we did manage to create one or two decent chances that, on another day, we might have taken.

"We have waited a while for this and the boys will be all the better for getting this out of the way and getting into the thick of it.

"Coventry are a good side on a good run. But we can now go into Wednesday night looking a bit stronger."

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Wilson
  • 16McNally
  • 5McFadzean
  • 3Doyle
  • 7Norton-Cuffy
  • 28EcclesSubstituted forAllenat 66'minutes
  • 6Kelly
  • 38Hamer
  • 27Bidwell
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 24Godden

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 2Panzo
  • 8Allen
  • 11Wilson-Esbrand
  • 14Sheaf
  • 18Maguire
  • 23Dabo

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steffen
  • 14Smith
  • 17McNair
  • 26Lenihan
  • 3Giles
  • 30Hackney
  • 4Mowatt
  • 2JonesSubstituted forForssat 68'minutes
  • 29AkpomBooked at 79mins
  • 8McGree
  • 10ArcherSubstituted forCrooksat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Fry
  • 7Barlaser
  • 15Dijksteel
  • 21Forss
  • 23Roberts
  • 25Crooks
  • 27Bola
Referee:
Robert Madley
Attendance:
28,874

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home11
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Coventry City 0, Middlesbrough 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Coventry City 0, Middlesbrough 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

  4. Post update

    Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Allen (Coventry City).

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

  8. Post update

    Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Matt Crooks replaces Cameron Archer.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Kelly.

  12. Booking

    Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough).

  14. Post update

    Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Archer (Middlesbrough).

  18. Post update

    Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

Comments

Join the conversation

214 comments

  • Comment posted by Marmite, today at 14:18

    On paper, it's advantage middlesbrough.

    Fortunately footy isn't played on paper!!

    #PUSB 💪

    • Reply posted by A bit of sense, today at 15:14

      A bit of sense replied:
      True, but it does require teams to have a shot on target if they are to qualify!

  • Comment posted by Borocelona, today at 14:15

    Super away performance from Boro and now on to a pack Riverside under the lights. A good game played in the right way I hope the neutrals enjoyed it, both clubs a credit to football. UTB!

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:39

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      I think if Middlesbrough had had a super away performance they could’ve won that 3-0!

  • Comment posted by Barry L, today at 14:51

    All you Cov fans out there take should be proud of the support you had today. Who would have thought that you would pack out the (then) Ricoh Arena on a Sunday lunchtime in May 2023 when you were playing your home games at Sixfields in 2014, in front of 2000 fans. Good luck on Wednesday !

    • Reply posted by Sprinter, today at 15:01

      Sprinter replied:
      We have come a long way..Robins is a god here

  • Comment posted by colin, today at 14:25

    Cancelled each other out. Have to say Middlesbrough are a very well set up side and very hard to break down. Going forward they were a constant threat but we managed them very well! Thought we were going to be smashed after the first 20 minutes but that was a very close game. Hopefully we can nick it on Wednesday but we're miles above where I thought we'd be so onwards and upwards! PUSB

    • Reply posted by when the music stops, today at 14:34

      when the music stops replied:
      A fair and balanced post.👏

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:17

    City will have to put on a better show than they did today

    • Reply posted by when the music stops, today at 14:29

      when the music stops replied:
      I thought you went on a bike ride!
      You just post anything.

  • Comment posted by Nik, today at 14:29

    The onus was on Coventry to take advantage on the home - leg.

    But if that is all they can offer in attack they do have problems!

    • Reply posted by oogbwqsy, today at 14:36

      oogbwqsy replied:
      Yeah you should win easily!! Boro are like real Madrid of the north!!

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 14:15

    Not bad from us, but we really should have come back to the Riverside with a goal or two. Pleased about the defence though, kept Gyokeres silent twice now.

    Coventry haven't offered much at all in their last two games against us; we had one eye on keeping fresh for today last week and they were poor today. Confident we can finish this at home!

    Love their kit though!

    • Reply posted by Sky Blue Dan, today at 14:40

      Sky Blue Dan replied:
      All to play for. City have played better away from home.
      Our defence and Wilson in goals have kept your main man Akpom quiet. Didn’t score did he in both games!
      As for last Monday, we only needed the point to guarantee the playoffs and it was an even match!

  • Comment posted by Captain Serious, today at 14:53

    Definitely felt like 2 teams trying not to lose it in the first leg. Both teams looked steady at the back, Boro a bit more threatening going forward.

    Wednesday could be a game won by fine margins, being at home could be it.

  • Comment posted by Griff, today at 14:30

    If you want to watch exciting football (not necessarily better), you need to watch the National league.

    • Reply posted by bbc for free, today at 15:32

      bbc for free replied:
      Not enough diving and pulling shirts for me,and I miss the nonsense from commentators

  • Comment posted by TheMightyBoro, today at 14:50

    Tense game… Good side Coventry and good fans too. Hope Boro nick it at the riverside but could go either way #UTB

  • Comment posted by Sprinter, today at 14:59

    Cov are down to the bare bones of one of the most undefunded squads in the division..We are still in this because of Robins and the refusal to give in. Bring it on Wednesday up the City

    • Reply posted by jim, today at 15:39

      jim replied:
      Squad fitness and availability (not being injured!) could be the key. Robins has done (is doing) a fantastic job but I fear that even he will not be able to overcome in such a short turnaround time. Is Sheaf fit?? PUSB

  • Comment posted by Bert Swiss, today at 14:32

    All to play for in the second leg PUSB

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:30

    Middlesborough to win at Riverside.. 2-1

    • Reply posted by Captain Serious, today at 14:51

      Captain Serious replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by cesd, today at 14:15

    Gotta fancy the Boro now..

    • Reply posted by Sky Blue Dan, today at 14:38

      Sky Blue Dan replied:
      All to play for in the 2nd leg.
      City have played better away from home this season

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 15:07

    How do you play 90 mins and not get one on target 🎯

    • Reply posted by Sky Blue Dan, today at 15:13

      Sky Blue Dan replied:
      It can happen

  • Comment posted by SLF, today at 14:29

    Sounds like was a poor game canny result tbf for Boro but could probably still go either way!

  • Comment posted by MW, today at 14:46

    excellent result Coventry zero shots on target

  • Comment posted by oogbwqsy, today at 14:10

    All the pressure on Boro now!!!

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 14:13

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Boro should be happy with a home fixture.

  • Comment posted by davebmk, today at 15:18

    Doesn't quite tally with the match report above, but both managers deserve credit for their achievement in getting this far.

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 14:14

    Boro should be happy with a home fixture!

    • Reply posted by Sky Blue Dan, today at 14:34

      Sky Blue Dan replied:
      City have played better away from home this season. All to play for, all the pressure is on Boro.
      PUSB

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley4629143873552101
2Sheff Utd462871173393491
3Luton462117857391880
4Middlesbrough462291584562875
5Coventry4618161258461270
6Sunderland4618151368551369
7Blackburn46209175254-269
8Millwall461911165750768
9West Brom461812165953666
10Swansea461812166864466
11Watford461615155653363
12Preston461712174559-1463
13Norwich461711185754362
14Bristol City461514175556-159