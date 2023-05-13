Viktor Gyökeres scored the only goal of the game when Coventry beat Boro at the CBS Arena on 1 October

Coventry City have come a long way in the five years since leaving League Two behind at Wembley in May 2018.

Skipper Liam Kelly, boss Mark Robins and assistant manager Adi Viveash are the only survivors of their 3-1 play-off final win over Exeter City.

The Sky Blues are now on another level, within sight of a return to English football's top flight for the first time in 22 years, following another crazy season which began without a pitch, and even left them briefly without a ground too before they found a timely new owner in Doug King.

But Kelly points to that last play-off experience as a valuable lesson worth remembering - to stay patient in any two-leg contest.

With three minutes left in 2018, playing the home semi-final leg first, the Sky Blues still trailed Notts County 1-0.

But a controversial 87th-minute Marc McNulty penalty equaliser turned the tide - and City went on to cruise to a 4-1 second-leg win at Meadow Lane before beating Exeter in the Wembley final.

"You can put yourself in a good position," 33-year-old Kelly told BBC CWR. "But things are not going to be decided just on this first leg.

"The tie is over 180 minutes and possibly more too.

"We went into that second leg as underdogs but we took a fantastic fan base with us and ended up winning 5-2 on aggregate.

"The most important thing is to just to get the crowd behind us in this first leg and give it a real good go."

Liam Kelly is the only playing survivor from Coventry City's only previous play-off experience in 2018

'We're only focusing on Coventry on Sunday'

While Coventry have not played Premier League football since their 33-year-long stay in the top flight ended under Gordon Strachan in 2001, Boro have been exiled from the top flight for only six years.

And since he arrived on Teesside in late October, Michael Carrick's side have had the best record in the Championship, better even than champions Burnley - and good enough to lift them from 21st to fourth, five points better off than Coventry, who themselves came from even further back.

But 29-year-old Middlesbrough and Republic of Ireland international defender Darragh Lenihan is refusing to get ahead of himself.

"I haven't played, personally, in the Premier League myself. A few of the lads in the team have," he said.

"It's every kid's dream. Personally for me, it would be exceptional - and it would be great not only for the players, but also the town and the fans.

"That's what we do it for at the end of the day. But we'll only be focusing on Coventry on Sunday.

"It's just another game, the gaffer has told us. Just go and show what you can do, do what he's asked in terms of tactics and what not, and go and enjoy it.

"That's one thing he's said since day one. The first meeting. He just said, 'enjoy the game, enjoy playing football, enjoy taking the ball and passing the ball'. That's what we'll try to do and see where it takes us."

Boro boss Carrick hopes to have Dael Fry, Jonny Howson, Marcus Forss and Aaron Ramsey all available to return after missing last weekend's scene-setting, season-closing 1-1 draw with the Sky Blues at the Riverside.

Chuba Akpom is the Championship's 28-goal top scorer - four better than Coventry's leading marksman Viktor Gyökeres who just shades him for most combined and goals and assists (31-30)

The semi-final stats