Close menu
Championship - Play-offs - 1st Leg
SunderlandSunderland17:30LutonLuton Town
Venue: Stadium of Light

Championship play-off semi-final first leg: Sunderland v Luton Town

By Matt Newsum and Ged ScottBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments12

Amad Diallo scores a penalty
Amad Diallo's 86th-minute penalty earned Sunderland a draw against Luton at the Stadium of Light in March

Sunderland's 'class of 2023' have a chance to write themselves into folklore if they can deliver Championship play-off success, says boss Tony Mowbray.

Mowbray's side could record back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League, having returned to the second tier after four seasons.

The play-off journey starts with Saturday's home semi-final first-leg against third-placed Luton Town (17:30 BST).

"You must achieve for it to happen," Mowbray told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"Otherwise this team will break up a bit and loan players go back.

"If it's only an average season next year people forget about the achievements of a young team in a season full of adversity with injuries.

"If we do manage to win three games on the bounce and achieve, people will remember for a long time in history about the season they've had and how it was achieved."

It would be appropriate, given it is 50 years since their 1973 FA Cup win, when as a Second Division side they stunned Don Revie's Leeds United at Wembley.

Edwards eyeing second consecutive promotion

Luton manager Rob Edwards began this season hoping he might win promotion to the Premier League at his first attempt as a Championship manager.

A year ago, he achieved promotion in his first season as an English Football League (EFL) manager with Forest Green - and he left for Watford hoping he could prove just as successful two tiers higher up.

That dream appeared to have died when, despite beating Burnley and Sheffield United, this season's top two, and losing just two of his first 10 league games in charge, Watford chose to sack Edwards on 26 September.

With a further sense of irony, and after just 52 days on the sidelines, Edwards was offered a chance to return to Championship management less than 20 miles up the M1 at Luton.

And, six months on, while Watford's promotion ambitions faded a long while back and they have since changed managers again (twice), Edwards still has a great chance of going up.

Admittedly, while he was having fun times with Forest Green, several players in the squad he inherited went through the heartbreak of a 2-1 aggregate defeat by Huddersfield a year ago.

But Edwards believes the experience of losing a Championship play-off semi-final can be turned into a positive.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing how the lads handle it," he said. "A number of them had the disappointment of last season and they don't want that again.

"We can learn from that experience. The one thing that I'm looking for is doing our basics really well because that's what has served us well throughout the season so far. If we do those things right you give yourself a good chance of getting a result.

The Hatters closed out the season with a 14-game unbeaten run. In fact, their only defeat in the past four months was by leaders Burnley. And they finished the season 11 points better off than Sunderland, but he insists that counts for little now.

"I'm not sure how important form and momentum is," Edwards told BBC Three Counties Radio. "The players do deserve a lot of credit to finish third in this league. But where we finished probably hasn't got a part to play now. We're not done and we don't want it to end.

"The play-offs are something else. They are a different beast.

"I was part of a successful team at Blackpool in 2010 when we finished sixth and beat Nottingham Forest in the semi-final, who finished a number of points ahead of us. That was a long time ago, but I've experienced it."

Striker Cauley Woodrow is expected to miss both legs against Sunderland with a knee problem, but could possibly return if Luton reach the final.

Luton top scorer Carlton Morris in action
Luton top scorer Carlton Morris scored the eighth of his 20 league goals this season to put the Hatters ahead against Sunderland in the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road in October

'It's going to be tight'

Sunderland boss Mowbray has already highlighted Luton's togetherness as a major strength, describing them as 'comrades' in their approach.

But the Wearsiders have had to show similar fighting spirit with their injury list, as players have operated out of position to cover the absentees such as Dan Ballard, Danny Batth and Aji Alese.

"We can dare to believe," added Mowbray. "We can dare to think 'why can't we beat Luton?' We can, I know we can. We think there's areas where we can hurt them.

"But Luton will think the same as well and see our flaws and deficiencies."

The semi-final stats

  • This is Sunderland's eighth play-off campaign, and fourth in the past five seasons, having also taken part in the League One play-offs in 2018-19, 2020-21 and 2021-22. This is their first at this level since 2003-04 when they lost in the semi-finals to Crystal Palace.
  • Luton Town are featuring in their fourth play-off campaign. They have failed to win promotion from any of their previous three, going out in the semi-finals each time: 1996-97 in the third tier, 2016-17 in League Two and 2021-22 in the Championship.
  • Only Portsmouth have played more games (8) in the play-offs without winning a single game than Luton (6). The Hatters have lost all three play-off away ties.
  • Both Championship meetings between Sunderland and Luton Town this season ended 1-1 - and the Hatters took the lead in both games.
  • Sunderland are unbeaten in their past 18 home games against Luton in all competitions, going back to a 1-0 defeat at Roker Park in a second tier meeting in September 1973.
  • Luton go into the play-offs on the back of a 14-match unbeaten run. They have suffered just three league defeats since Rob Edwards took charge following Nathan Jones' defection to Southampton.
  • Sunderland reached the Championship play-offs despite only earning 69 points this season, the first time a team has reached the Championship play-offs despite earning fewer than 70 points since Leicester in 2012-13 (68). The Black Cats only spent 51 days in the top-six this season, seven fewer than relegated Reading did (58).
  • Carlton Morris was directly involved in 27 Championship goals in 2022-23 for Luton (20 goals, 7 assists). Only Coventry's Viktor Gyokeres (31) and Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom (30) were involved in more. His 20 league goals are the most by a Hatters player in a season since James Collins hit 25 in 2018-19.
  • No player had more Championship assists this season than Sunderland's Jack Clarke (11), Only Coventry's Gyokeres (84) created more chances in open play than Clarke (69).
Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 21:13

    Oh look it’s 2 informed trashy clubs in the playoffs. I hope that Luton Town don’t bottle it.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:07

    Best of luck to Luton Town.

  • Comment posted by asdfghjklzxcvbnm, today at 21:05

    Let's stick it to the FA and Football League who tried to kill us off 15 years ago, and put Little Old Luton in the Premier League

    Come on you Hatters!

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 20:50

    If Sunderland go up they will be lucky to beat Derby's 11 points. No one in their squad is close to premier league standard.

    • Reply posted by alistair , today at 21:08

      alistair replied:
      Wow, just wow. Average age of the squad 23. Getting better week by week. Excellent recruitment strategy. Looking forward to proving the uninformed wrong.

  • Comment posted by Ivebeenculturallyappropriated, today at 20:34

    football neutral here (seriously)........Sunderland are a massive club with great history (six times winners/five times runners up).they should be right up there with City, United, Liverpool ,and Arsenal....I think it will happen soon...........and hats off to Tony Mowbray what a great 'pro' he deserves so much more than the slagging off he has had.......

    • Reply posted by Peter Forster , today at 21:11

      Peter Forster replied:
      Agree, he’s done fantastic this season, we’ve got nowt t lose

  • Comment posted by beacon brian, today at 20:32

    In Tony we trust

  • Comment posted by Ham Tylers Special Ammo, today at 20:23

    I hope Sunderland win promotion they are great fans and it’s always a great away day just wish it was the Old Roker park. What an atmosphere that place was.

    Wolves fan

    • Reply posted by alistair , today at 21:09

      alistair replied:
      Who’s voting this down. Seriously 🤣

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 20:16

    🤞🤞🤞 for Luton

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley4629143873552101
2Sheff Utd462871173393491
3Luton462117857391880
4Middlesbrough462291584562875
5Coventry4618161258461270
6Sunderland4618151368551369
7Blackburn46209175254-269
8Millwall461911165750768
9West Brom461812165953666
10Swansea461812166864466
11Watford461615155653363
12Preston461712174559-1463
13Norwich461711185754362
14Bristol City461514175556-159
15Hull461416165161-1058
16Stoke461411215554153
17Birmingham461411214758-1153
18Huddersfield461411214762-1553
19Rotherham461117184960-1150
20QPR461311224471-2750
21Cardiff461310234158-1749
22Reading461311224668-2244
23Blackpool461111244872-2444
24Wigan461015213865-2742
View full Championship table

Top Stories