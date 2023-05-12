Amad Diallo's 86th-minute penalty earned Sunderland a draw against Luton at the Stadium of Light in March

Sunderland's 'class of 2023' have a chance to write themselves into folklore if they can deliver Championship play-off success, says boss Tony Mowbray.

Mowbray's side could record back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League, having returned to the second tier after four seasons.

The play-off journey starts with Saturday's home semi-final first-leg against third-placed Luton Town (17:30 BST).

"You must achieve for it to happen," Mowbray told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"Otherwise this team will break up a bit and loan players go back.

"If it's only an average season next year people forget about the achievements of a young team in a season full of adversity with injuries.

"If we do manage to win three games on the bounce and achieve, people will remember for a long time in history about the season they've had and how it was achieved."

It would be appropriate, given it is 50 years since their 1973 FA Cup win, when as a Second Division side they stunned Don Revie's Leeds United at Wembley.

Edwards eyeing second consecutive promotion

Luton manager Rob Edwards began this season hoping he might win promotion to the Premier League at his first attempt as a Championship manager.

A year ago, he achieved promotion in his first season as an English Football League (EFL) manager with Forest Green - and he left for Watford hoping he could prove just as successful two tiers higher up.

That dream appeared to have died when, despite beating Burnley and Sheffield United, this season's top two, and losing just two of his first 10 league games in charge, Watford chose to sack Edwards on 26 September.

With a further sense of irony, and after just 52 days on the sidelines, Edwards was offered a chance to return to Championship management less than 20 miles up the M1 at Luton.

And, six months on, while Watford's promotion ambitions faded a long while back and they have since changed managers again (twice), Edwards still has a great chance of going up.

Admittedly, while he was having fun times with Forest Green, several players in the squad he inherited went through the heartbreak of a 2-1 aggregate defeat by Huddersfield a year ago.

But Edwards believes the experience of losing a Championship play-off semi-final can be turned into a positive.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing how the lads handle it," he said. "A number of them had the disappointment of last season and they don't want that again.

"We can learn from that experience. The one thing that I'm looking for is doing our basics really well because that's what has served us well throughout the season so far. If we do those things right you give yourself a good chance of getting a result.

The Hatters closed out the season with a 14-game unbeaten run. In fact, their only defeat in the past four months was by leaders Burnley. And they finished the season 11 points better off than Sunderland, but he insists that counts for little now.

"I'm not sure how important form and momentum is," Edwards told BBC Three Counties Radio. "The players do deserve a lot of credit to finish third in this league. But where we finished probably hasn't got a part to play now. We're not done and we don't want it to end.

"The play-offs are something else. They are a different beast.

"I was part of a successful team at Blackpool in 2010 when we finished sixth and beat Nottingham Forest in the semi-final, who finished a number of points ahead of us. That was a long time ago, but I've experienced it."

Striker Cauley Woodrow is expected to miss both legs against Sunderland with a knee problem, but could possibly return if Luton reach the final.

Luton top scorer Carlton Morris scored the eighth of his 20 league goals this season to put the Hatters ahead against Sunderland in the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road in October

'It's going to be tight'

Sunderland boss Mowbray has already highlighted Luton's togetherness as a major strength, describing them as 'comrades' in their approach.

But the Wearsiders have had to show similar fighting spirit with their injury list, as players have operated out of position to cover the absentees such as Dan Ballard, Danny Batth and Aji Alese.

"We can dare to believe," added Mowbray. "We can dare to think 'why can't we beat Luton?' We can, I know we can. We think there's areas where we can hurt them.

"But Luton will think the same as well and see our flaws and deficiencies."

