Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to play in something of a hybrid role alternating between full-back and central midfield depending on whether Liverpool are in possession.

His switch has led to an increase in his creative output in recent weeks but has left fans wondering how he will be used in future.

Will Liverpool persist with this split role next season? Will they sign a right-back to move Alexander-Arnold into a more typical midfield position? Or will they move the England international back to full-back, where he has thrived over recent seasons?