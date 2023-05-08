Owen Coyle (right) led Burnley to promotion via the play-offs in 2009

Scottish Premiership Play-off, quarter-final first leg: Partick Thistle v Queen's Park Venue: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tues, 9 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Owen Coyle's knack of winning play-offs meets head on Partick Thistle's fine form, including a thumping win over his Queen's Park side, in Tuesday's Scottish Premiership quarter-final.

Coyle's side not only missed out on the second-tier title and automatic promotion when they lost 5-3 in Friday's thriller at home to Dundee.

They were also overtaken by Ayr United on goal difference to finish third.

That meant they must take on Thistle if they are to meet Ayr in the semi-final.

If Queen's Park are to reach the top flight for the first time since 1958, they must now negotiate three gruelling two-leg ties - first against Thistle, then against Ayr and finally versus whichever side finish second bottom of the Premiership.

To make matters worse, Coyle's side head into Tuesday's first leg of their Glasgow derby at Firhill having won just once in seven outings, squandering a seven-point lead in the final weeks of the season, and now face hosts who are unbeaten in their latest six games.

The much-travelled 56-year-old head coach, though, has enough good memories of play-offs to keep him positive as his side eye an unprecedented third consecutive promotion since ditching their long-cherished amateur status.

Coyle scored in the 1995 play-off final at Wembley to help Bolton Wanderers beat Reading 4-3 after extra time to reach England's top flight.

The then striker returned to Scotland the following season and netted the winner for Dundee United in extra time in the second leg of the play-off - against Thistle - to secure promotion to the Premiership.

As Burnley manager, Coyle won promotion to the Premier League in 2009 by beating Sheffield United 1-0 in the play-off final at Wembley.

And, last season, he helped bring Queen's Park through play-off ties against Dunfermline Athletic and Airdrieonians to reach the second tier despite having finished fourth in League 1.

Play-offs 'a terrific introduction'

Partick Thistle thumped Queen's Park 4-0 in their most recent meeting

Little surprise then that Coyle admits "I love the play-offs".

"In terms of the excitement, I think the play-offs have been a terrific introduction all over the world, but particularly north and south of the border," he says.

"If someone could guarantee you a way to get promoted, it is through the play-offs, but there is no guarantee because there are three other teams to compete with and there is only a 25% chance in that respect. But it is fantastic way to go up if you are able to do it.

"It takes you being at your best for sure. It takes you being focused and bringing your quality."

Coyle knows his players must "pick yourself up" and shake off the disappointment of their loss to Dundee.

"It will certainly take us defending a lot better than we did last Friday, that's for sure," he says. "But if we do defend the way we can then we have shown we can score against anybody.

"We know we can cause good teams problems. We just need to close the back door.

"It will be tough. Partick Thistle are a good side. They beat us last time out. Prior to that, we beat them three times, so we know we can hurt them."

Former Thistle striker Kris Doolan, who took charge at Firhill in February, not surprisingly takes heart from that 4-0 win over Queen's Park in early April despite Saturday's 2-2 draw away to Raith Rovers having denied his side second place and a direct route to the semi-final.

"We've been in the best form in the Championship at times, so we've just got to look at that and see we are not an easy team to play against," he tells Thistle TV.

"Especially in these games, we've got to be good defensively - like we have been. I think you've seen that, when we put it together, we are also a bit of a threat. We've seen we can create and score goals.

"In the last game we played here against Queen's Park, it was a fantastic showcase of what we're capable of and we're hoping for more of the same."

Promotion and relegation deciders

Firhill is not the only venue hosting the thrills of the play-offs on Tuesday, with semi-finals taking place to decide who will be playing in the Championship and League 1 next season.

Airdrieonians, who finished third in the third tier, host runners-up Falkirk.

Meanwhile, fourth-top Alloa Athletic entertain Hamilton Academical, who finished ninth in the Championship after a run of six games without a win.

Eyeing promotion to League 1 are Annan Athletic, who finished third in the fourth tier despite three games without a win, and visitors Dumbarton, who led the division for much of the season before ending as runners-up.

In the other semi-final, East Fife, who missed a chance to leapfrog Annan into third on Saturday, entertain Clyde, who were ninth in League 1 but finished with a run of only one defeat in their final six games.