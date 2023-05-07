Magennis has scored 10 goals in 71 caps for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis has been ruled out of his country's Euro 2024 qualifiers in June with a knee injury.

The 71-cap forward landed awkwardly on his knee in a Championship game for Wigan against Reading on 29 April.

He will now miss Northern Ireland's games against Denmark and Kazakhstan as Wigan boss Shaun Maloney confirmed that Magennis is set to be out until August.

"Josh has a pretty bad knee injury," said Maloney.

"There's a fracture in there, and it's a really bad injury, but we're really hopeful he'll be back in August, so it's not as bad as it could have been."

Magennis, who has scored 10 goals for his country, came on as a substitute in Northern Ireland's opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers, a 2-0 away win against San Marino and a 1-0 defeat by Finland at Windsor Park.

Those results leave Michael O'Neill's side fifth in Group H, with only the top two nations in each group qualifying for next summer's tournament in Germany.

Although he only found the back of the net once in the league for Wigan this season as they were relegated back to League One, Maloney praised the commitment of the player on and off the pitch for the Latics.

"Josh was competing and performing as well as he had been since I was here," added Maloney.

"I've spoken before about what a massive positive figure in the dressing room he is, but hopefully he'll be back raring to go in August."