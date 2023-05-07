Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Michael Flynn won 21 of his 70 games as Walsall manager

Swindon Town have appointed former Newport County and Walsall boss Michael Flynn as their new manager.

The 42-year-old will take over after their final game of the League Two season against Crawley on Monday.

He replaces former Chelsea coach Jody Morris, who was sacked last week after just 18 games in charge.

Flynn was sacked by the Saddlers at the end of April after a run of one win in 20 matches saw them fall away from play-off contention.

He twice led Newport to the League Two play-off final during his four years in charge at Rodney Parade but the Exiles were beaten by Tranmere in 2019 and Morecambe in 2021.

The Welshman left in September of that year before joining Walsall in February 2022.

Swindon owner Clem Morfuni told the club website: external-link "This was a thorough and fast-moving process as we had very specific requirements for this role, and Michael quickly became the leading candidate.

"We wanted to appoint a manager who is experienced at League Two level, and Michael's knowledge of the current squad, the division itself and potential new recruits is very comprehensive and impressive."