Rangers manager Michael Beale was critical of Alfredo Morelos' cameo against Aberdeen

Manager Michael Beale confirmed Alfredo Morelos will be "moving on" from Rangers this summer after further lamenting the striker's energy levels.

The 26-year-old, whose current contract expires at the end of the season, was used from the bench in Sunday's narrow Scottish Premiership win over Aberdeen.

But Ibrox boss Beale was again left frustrated by the Colombian's effort during his 25-minute cameo at Ibrox.

"You saw a difference when Alfredo came on in terms of energy," Beale said.

"But not a positive difference. I think we need a focal point for the team, for sure. Antonio Colak isn't fit at the moment and Alfredo is obviously going to be moving on."

Beale has previously spoken of his need to "see more" from Morelos, who has not been offered a new Rangers deal - along with fellow forward Ryan Kent - after scoring 124 goals across six campaigns at the club.

But the Colombia striker's form and fitness has fluctuated in recent seasons, while there have also been concerns about his attitude.

Beale's demand for a "focal point" in attack comes after the Rangers manager described his side as the "most wasteful team" he has ever seen.

"We created unbelievable chances and didn't take them," the Ibrox boss added. "It isn't unlucky when we are missing these chances. After a while it has to be poor play. It's happened every single day since I came back to the club."