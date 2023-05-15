Match ends, Leicester City 0, Liverpool 3.
Curtis Jones scored twice as in-form Liverpool brushed aside hapless Leicester to maintain their recent winning streak and push the Foxes closer to Premier League relegation.
Jurgen Klopp's side have won their last seven games to bolster their push for a top-four finish and now lie a point behind Newcastle and Manchester United, albeit having played a game more.
Another dismal loss for Leicester leaves the 2016 Premier League champions firmly rooted in danger in 19th position, two points adrift of safety with only two games remaining.
The Reds scored twice in the space of three first-half minutes through the same combination, Mohamed Salah twice feeding Jones who finished confidently to claim his first Premier League double.
It should have been 3-0 before half-time but home goalkeeper Daniel Iversen made a superb reaction save to deny Cody Gakpo from close range.
Salah claimed his third assist in the second period by laying off a free-kick for Trent Alexander-Arnold to curl a sublime finish into the top corner.
Liverpool maintain hunt for top-four finish
Has Liverpool's charge for a Champions League spot come too late?
The two Uniteds above them need two wins from their last three games to guarantee a top-four finish but Liverpool are right on their tails and poised to profit from any mishaps.
The Reds started slowly at Leicester, Luis Diaz smashing into the side-netting and Fabinho blazing over the pick of their early openings.
But they clicked into gear on the half-hour mark as midfielder Jones took his tally to three goals in his last four games.
His first was a controlled finish at the far post from Salah's deep cross and the second he thumped home following the Egyptian's through ball.
Salah provided a hat-trick of assists by rolling the ball off for Alexander-Arnold's stunning second-half strike, but the Egyptian must wait for his 20th goal of the campaign after a remarkable miss late on, putting wide when through on goal.
Liverpool face European-chasing Aston Villa at home on Saturday and round off their season against relegated Southampton knowing maximum points in those games may complete a stunning turnaround in an otherwise disappointing season.
Foxes continue wretched run
Leicester look doomed and are prime candidates to join Southampton in the Championship next season.
The Foxes have collected just one win in their last 14 games - earning six points in total during that run - and lost at home for a club-record equalling 10th time this season.
Their frailties lie at the back where boss Dean Smith made another change by giving a start and handing the captain's armband to Jonny Evans, who has played one minute of top-flight football in the last seven months.
But it was ill-fated defensive partner Wout Faes - the scorer of two own goals in December's reverse fixture - who was culpable for both of Jones' strikes.
The Belgian lost the flight of the ball for the first, failing to clear as the it dropped from the sky, and was caught out of position for the second, running out to intercept a pass without success.
The hosts had shown bright sparks early on but their confidence ebbed away alarmingly once they conceded.
Harvey Barnes forced Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson into a fine flying save with a curling effort in the second half, but the sorry home side never looked like making a comeback.
The Foxes have fixtures remaining at Newcastle and home to West Ham as they bid to avoid the ignominy of relegation just seven years after their remarkable title triumph.
Leicester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameIversenAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo PereiraAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number3Player nameFaesAverage rating
3.66
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
3.66
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
3.61
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
3.68
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
3.87
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
3.98
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameSouttarAverage rating
3.63
- Squad number20Player nameDakaAverage rating
3.46
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
3.42
- Squad number37Player nameTetêAverage rating
3.39
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
8.45
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
8.61
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number18Player nameGakpoAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
7.50
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number28Player nameFábio CarvalhoAverage rating
6.73
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Iversen
- 21Ricardo PereiraBooked at 53minsSubstituted forThomasat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 3Faes
- 6EvansSubstituted forSouttarat 89'minutes
- 27Castagne
- 42Soumaré
- 25NdidiSubstituted forDakaat 61'minutes
- 10Maddison
- 8Tielemans
- 7BarnesSubstituted forTetêat 61'minutes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 12Smithies
- 15Souttar
- 16Kristiansen
- 18Amartey
- 20Daka
- 24Mendy
- 26Praet
- 33Thomas
- 37Tetê
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 5KonatéBooked at 86mins
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14HendersonSubstituted forMilnerat 74'minutes
- 3Fabinho
- 17JonesSubstituted forCarvalhoat 84'minutes
- 11SalahSubstituted forElliottat 88'minutes
- 18Gakpo
- 23DíazSubstituted forJotaat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 7Milner
- 19Elliott
- 20Jota
- 21Tsimikas
- 28Carvalho
- 29Arthur
- 32Matip
- 62Kelleher
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 32,225
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Liverpool 3.
Booking
Luke Thomas (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Luke Thomas (Leicester City).
Post update
Offside, Leicester City. Wout Faes tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Harry Souttar replaces Jonny Evans.
Post update
Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
Post update
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott replaces Mohamed Salah.
Booking
Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).
Post update
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool).
Post update
Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Fábio Carvalho replaces Curtis Jones.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wout Faes.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Luke Thomas.
