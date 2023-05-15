Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Curtis Jones has scored three goals in his last four games for Liverpool

Curtis Jones scored twice as in-form Liverpool brushed aside hapless Leicester to maintain their recent winning streak and push the Foxes closer to Premier League relegation.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won their last seven games to bolster their push for a top-four finish and now lie a point behind Newcastle and Manchester United, albeit having played a game more.

Another dismal loss for Leicester leaves the 2016 Premier League champions firmly rooted in danger in 19th position, two points adrift of safety with only two games remaining.

The Reds scored twice in the space of three first-half minutes through the same combination, Mohamed Salah twice feeding Jones who finished confidently to claim his first Premier League double.

It should have been 3-0 before half-time but home goalkeeper Daniel Iversen made a superb reaction save to deny Cody Gakpo from close range.

Salah claimed his third assist in the second period by laying off a free-kick for Trent Alexander-Arnold to curl a sublime finish into the top corner.

Liverpool maintain hunt for top-four finish

Has Liverpool's charge for a Champions League spot come too late?

The two Uniteds above them need two wins from their last three games to guarantee a top-four finish but Liverpool are right on their tails and poised to profit from any mishaps.

The Reds started slowly at Leicester, Luis Diaz smashing into the side-netting and Fabinho blazing over the pick of their early openings.

But they clicked into gear on the half-hour mark as midfielder Jones took his tally to three goals in his last four games.

His first was a controlled finish at the far post from Salah's deep cross and the second he thumped home following the Egyptian's through ball.

Salah provided a hat-trick of assists by rolling the ball off for Alexander-Arnold's stunning second-half strike, but the Egyptian must wait for his 20th goal of the campaign after a remarkable miss late on, putting wide when through on goal.

Liverpool face European-chasing Aston Villa at home on Saturday and round off their season against relegated Southampton knowing maximum points in those games may complete a stunning turnaround in an otherwise disappointing season.

Foxes continue wretched run

Leicester look doomed and are prime candidates to join Southampton in the Championship next season.

The Foxes have collected just one win in their last 14 games - earning six points in total during that run - and lost at home for a club-record equalling 10th time this season.

Their frailties lie at the back where boss Dean Smith made another change by giving a start and handing the captain's armband to Jonny Evans, who has played one minute of top-flight football in the last seven months.

But it was ill-fated defensive partner Wout Faes - the scorer of two own goals in December's reverse fixture - who was culpable for both of Jones' strikes.

The Belgian lost the flight of the ball for the first, failing to clear as the it dropped from the sky, and was caught out of position for the second, running out to intercept a pass without success.

The hosts had shown bright sparks early on but their confidence ebbed away alarmingly once they conceded.

Harvey Barnes forced Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson into a fine flying save with a curling effort in the second half, but the sorry home side never looked like making a comeback.

The Foxes have fixtures remaining at Newcastle and home to West Ham as they bid to avoid the ignominy of relegation just seven years after their remarkable title triumph.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Leicester Leicester City Leicester City

Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool Leicester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 31 Player name Iversen Average rating 4.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Ricardo Pereira Average rating 4.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Faes Average rating 3.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Evans Average rating 4.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 3.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 42 Player name Soumaré Average rating 3.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Ndidi Average rating 3.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 4.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 3.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 4.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 3.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 15 Player name Souttar Average rating 3.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Daka Average rating 3.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Thomas Average rating 3.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 37 Player name Tetê Average rating 3.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Liverpool Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 8.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 8.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Konaté Average rating 7.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 7.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 8.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 7.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 7.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Jones Average rating 8.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 8.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Gakpo Average rating 7.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Díaz Average rating 7.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 7.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Elliott Average rating 6.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 6.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Fábio Carvalho Average rating 6.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leicester Formation 4-2-3-1 31 Iversen 21 Ricardo Pereira 3 Faes 6 Evans 27 Castagne 42 Soumaré 25 Ndidi 10 Maddison 8 Tielemans 7 Barnes 9 Vardy 31 Iversen

21 Ricardo Pereira Booked at 53mins Substituted for Thomas at 67' minutes Booked at 90mins

3 Faes

6 Evans Substituted for Souttar at 89' minutes

27 Castagne

42 Soumaré

25 Ndidi Substituted for Daka at 61' minutes

10 Maddison

8 Tielemans

7 Barnes Substituted for Tetê at 61' minutes

9 Vardy Substitutes 12 Smithies

15 Souttar

16 Kristiansen

18 Amartey

20 Daka

24 Mendy

26 Praet

33 Thomas

37 Tetê Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 5 Konaté 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 17 Jones 11 Salah 18 Gakpo 23 Díaz 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

5 Konaté Booked at 86mins

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

14 Henderson Substituted for Milner at 74' minutes

3 Fabinho

17 Jones Substituted for Carvalho at 84' minutes

11 Salah Substituted for Elliott at 88' minutes

18 Gakpo

23 Díaz Substituted for Jota at 74' minutes Substitutes 2 Gomez

7 Milner

19 Elliott

20 Jota

21 Tsimikas

28 Carvalho

29 Arthur

32 Matip

62 Kelleher Referee: Craig Pawson Attendance: 32,225 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leicester City 0, Liverpool 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Liverpool 3. Booking Luke Thomas (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Luke Thomas (Leicester City). Post update Offside, Leicester City. Wout Faes tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Harry Souttar replaces Jonny Evans. Post update Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool). Post update James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner. Post update Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott replaces Mohamed Salah. Booking Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool). Post update James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool). Post update Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Fábio Carvalho replaces Curtis Jones. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wout Faes. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Luke Thomas. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward