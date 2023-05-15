Close menu
LeicesterLeicester City0LiverpoolLiverpool3

Leicester 0-3 Liverpool: Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold goals pile pressure on Foxes

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments378

Curtis Jones scores
Curtis Jones has scored three goals in his last four games for Liverpool

Curtis Jones scored twice as in-form Liverpool brushed aside hapless Leicester to maintain their recent winning streak and push the Foxes closer to Premier League relegation.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won their last seven games to bolster their push for a top-four finish and now lie a point behind Newcastle and Manchester United, albeit having played a game more.

Another dismal loss for Leicester leaves the 2016 Premier League champions firmly rooted in danger in 19th position, two points adrift of safety with only two games remaining.

The Reds scored twice in the space of three first-half minutes through the same combination, Mohamed Salah twice feeding Jones who finished confidently to claim his first Premier League double.

It should have been 3-0 before half-time but home goalkeeper Daniel Iversen made a superb reaction save to deny Cody Gakpo from close range.

Salah claimed his third assist in the second period by laying off a free-kick for Trent Alexander-Arnold to curl a sublime finish into the top corner.

Liverpool maintain hunt for top-four finish

Has Liverpool's charge for a Champions League spot come too late?

The two Uniteds above them need two wins from their last three games to guarantee a top-four finish but Liverpool are right on their tails and poised to profit from any mishaps.

The Reds started slowly at Leicester, Luis Diaz smashing into the side-netting and Fabinho blazing over the pick of their early openings.

But they clicked into gear on the half-hour mark as midfielder Jones took his tally to three goals in his last four games.

His first was a controlled finish at the far post from Salah's deep cross and the second he thumped home following the Egyptian's through ball.

Salah provided a hat-trick of assists by rolling the ball off for Alexander-Arnold's stunning second-half strike, but the Egyptian must wait for his 20th goal of the campaign after a remarkable miss late on, putting wide when through on goal.

Liverpool face European-chasing Aston Villa at home on Saturday and round off their season against relegated Southampton knowing maximum points in those games may complete a stunning turnaround in an otherwise disappointing season.

Foxes continue wretched run

Leicester look doomed and are prime candidates to join Southampton in the Championship next season.

The Foxes have collected just one win in their last 14 games - earning six points in total during that run - and lost at home for a club-record equalling 10th time this season.

Their frailties lie at the back where boss Dean Smith made another change by giving a start and handing the captain's armband to Jonny Evans, who has played one minute of top-flight football in the last seven months.

But it was ill-fated defensive partner Wout Faes - the scorer of two own goals in December's reverse fixture - who was culpable for both of Jones' strikes.

The Belgian lost the flight of the ball for the first, failing to clear as the it dropped from the sky, and was caught out of position for the second, running out to intercept a pass without success.

The hosts had shown bright sparks early on but their confidence ebbed away alarmingly once they conceded.

Harvey Barnes forced Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson into a fine flying save with a curling effort in the second half, but the sorry home side never looked like making a comeback.

The Foxes have fixtures remaining at Newcastle and home to West Ham as they bid to avoid the ignominy of relegation just seven years after their remarkable title triumph.

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Iversen
  • 21Ricardo PereiraBooked at 53minsSubstituted forThomasat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 3Faes
  • 6EvansSubstituted forSouttarat 89'minutes
  • 27Castagne
  • 42Soumaré
  • 25NdidiSubstituted forDakaat 61'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 8Tielemans
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forTetêat 61'minutes
  • 9Vardy

Substitutes

  • 12Smithies
  • 15Souttar
  • 16Kristiansen
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Daka
  • 24Mendy
  • 26Praet
  • 33Thomas
  • 37Tetê

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5KonatéBooked at 86mins
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forMilnerat 74'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 17JonesSubstituted forCarvalhoat 84'minutes
  • 11SalahSubstituted forElliottat 88'minutes
  • 18Gakpo
  • 23DíazSubstituted forJotaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 7Milner
  • 19Elliott
  • 20Jota
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 28Carvalho
  • 29Arthur
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
32,225

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home4
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 0, Liverpool 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Liverpool 3.

  3. Booking

    Luke Thomas (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Luke Thomas (Leicester City).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Wout Faes tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Harry Souttar replaces Jonny Evans.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

  9. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott replaces Mohamed Salah.

  13. Booking

    Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).

  15. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool).

  17. Post update

    Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Fábio Carvalho replaces Curtis Jones.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wout Faes.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Luke Thomas.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 22:01

    Cheers for the memories Leicester- winning the league and selling Maguire to Utd for £85 mil 😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by shaneomacf, today at 22:04

      shaneomacf replied:
      And won the FA cup. Sad way for things to turn out for them.

  • Comment posted by mcr, today at 21:57

    What exactly was the point of sacking Rodgers? It's the players that should have been binned. All that faux concern on their faces when they clearly couldnt care less!

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 22:04

      Mad World replied:
      Don’t forget the ‘fans’ whose biggest cheer of the night was when Konate got a card!

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 22:00

    Hope Linekar was watching.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:03

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Yes at least Mr Woke will be disappointed.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 22:02

    Liverpool fans singing Bobby’s Song for 20 mins straight in the 2nd half: CLASS!

  • Comment posted by im happy, today at 21:59

    To all you; Leeds, Everton & Forest fans…. You’re welcome.

    • Reply posted by For-1975, today at 22:00

      For-1975 replied:
      Cheers

  • Comment posted by Naja, today at 22:01

    Only noise Leicester fans made all night was boo. Terrible support.