LeicesterLeicester City20:00LiverpoolLiverpool
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Liverpool preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Premier League

Close up of Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira
Ricardo Pereira has been restricted to four league starts for Leicester City this season

TEAM NEWS

Leicester full-back Ricardo Pereira is available for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury against Bournemouth on 8 April.

Kelechi Iheanacho is nearing a return from a groin problem but this game comes too soon for him to be involved.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is expected to miss a sixth successive league match with a muscle issue but could be fit to face Aston Villa.

Naby Keita, who has not featured since February, also remains out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I think Leicester are in for a tough night against a Liverpool side who have won six games in a row and have their eyes firmly on a Champions League spot.

Liverpool are just relentless at the moment, and Leicester leak a lot of goals whoever they play because their defence is so bad.

It should be an entertaining game because both teams are much better when they come forward, and I also think Dean Smith's side will score... but Liverpool will score more, and I can only see one outcome.

Prediction: 1-3

Leicester have scored 49 Premier League goals this season - only three sides have reached 50 in a season and been relegated
Blackpool went down despite scoring 55 goals in 2010-11, while Middlesbrough scored 54 in 1992-93 and 51 in 1996-97

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • All five of Liverpool's league and cup defeats under Jurgen Klopp against Leicester have come at King Power Stadium. Only Manchester City, with six wins, have beaten Klopp's Liverpool more often.
  • Leicester won the corresponding home league fixture in each of the past two seasons. Manchester City are the only side to beat Liverpool in three straight top-flight home matches since Klopp took charge.

Leicester City

  • The Foxes have the worst record in the division over the past 13 games, with one win and six points.
  • Leicester's tally of 21 league defeats this season is their highest since 1994-95, when they were relegated from the top flight after losing 25 times.
  • A 10th home loss of the season would be the joint-most in their history; it last happened in 1994-95.
  • Leicester have conceded 39 goals in 20 top-flight matches and could go 21 league fixtures without a clean sheet for the first time since April to December 1994.
  • They have lost all eight Premier League games this season against the current top five teams.
  • Dean Smith has lost four of his five Premier League encounters as a manager versus Liverpool - the exception was Aston Villa's 7-2 home victory in October 2020.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool have won six successive league matches, including each of the last five by a single-goal margin. They have never won six in a row in that manner.
  • They could suffer a ninth Premier League away defeat in a season for the first time in 11 years.
  • The Reds have conceded 42 Premier League goals this season, equalling their worst defensive record in a full campaign under Jurgen Klopp.
  • Mohamed Salah is one short of reaching 20 league goals for the fifth time in six seasons at Liverpool.
  • Diogo Jota has scored eight goals in 11 appearances versus Leicester in all competitions, though they all came at home.

