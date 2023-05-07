Close menu

Does David de Gea's 'shocking' mistake raise questions about his Man Utd future?

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments169

He has been a mainstay in the Manchester United goal for more than a decade, but is David de Gea's Old Trafford future now in the balance?

The Spaniard made a horrendous mistake to gift Said Benrahma a goal that proved to be the winner for West Ham on Sunday, damaging the Red Devils' hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four in the process.

The 32-year-old has now made four errors leading to a goal in all competitions this season, the joint most of any Premier League player, along with Hugo Lloris.

In February De Gea said contract talks at Old Trafford would "end in a good way" and he was "enjoying it" - but for many fans and pundits this may be one mistake too many.

"If he's in contract negotiations, making mistakes like that is never going to help," former Liverpool, Tottenham and Stoke striker Peter Crouch told BT Sport.

"He's been a top-class goalkeeper over the years, but at the moment it feels like he's making big errors in big, big games.

"David de Gea has had a shocker, we can't dress it up. You can't justify it at all, it's a terrible mistake."

Former Newcastle and Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas was equally critical, telling BT Sport: "That's beyond shocking. His team is in full control of this game and to let one in like that. He'll know himself."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand added: "It's a bad mistake. He will take full responsibility for that.

"His left foot does slip slightly but that's no excuse, he's got full contact on the ball. It's not like he is stretching and getting fingertips on it."

David de Gea attempting to save Said Benrahma's shot
David de Gea let Said Benrahma's shot squirm free of his grasp

'Everybody has to take responsibility'

There is no doubting De Gea's pedigree. He has made more than 500 United appearances since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011, winning the club's player of the year award four times and lifting the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League trophies.

Unsurprisingly manager Erik ten Hag leapt to the player's defence, pointing out that he is in contention for the Premier League Golden Glove after keeping 15 clean sheets so far this season - two more than anybody else.

"Mistakes are part of football and in this team you have to deal with it and bounce back because it is a team sport," said the Dutchman.

"Over the season he is the one with the most clean sheets and also we did it as a team. It can happen, it's football but everybody has to take responsibility."

But with his contract due to expire at the end of the season mistakes like Sunday are unlikely to help negotiations and leave the Red Devils boss with a decision to make.

Ferdinand says it is De Gea's ability with his feet rather than any issue with his shot-stopping that may prompt Ten Hag to make a change.

"The question mark about him I think is whether he's good enough with his feet to play the Erik ten Hag way," he said.

"In terms of shot-stopping, he's made a mistake today - but that's not the area I question him. Is he a good enough footballer to play for Manchester United?

"The only person that can answer that is Erik ten Hag and we'll know at the end of this season."

Crouch added: "It's a strange one, because he's conceded goals from his own mistakes but he's also kept the most clean sheets in the league."

'It really is time for United to move on from De Gea' - your views

Jonny: Honestly do not know what has happened to De Gea this season. From a consistent Player of the Year contender to an even greater liability than Lloris in just one year. Renewing his contract now seems like one of the worst mistakes we could make.

Andrew: It really is time for United to move on from De Gea. His lack of quality distributing the ball is already at odds with what Ten Hag seems to want from his goalkeeper, and there are just too many errors in his game now. 

Richard: In a game we have to win, De Gea is doing us no favours. Abysmal goalkeeping.

Seth: When we say De Gea is not good enough, this is just an example. The number of errors he made over the last few years, especially under Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and now under Ten Hag is incredible. There is no way he should be a starter next season if we want to move forward.

Calum: Sadly there's very little place for sentiment in sport if you're looking to build a winning team, so it's time for De Gea to go in my opinion.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

170 comments

  • Comment posted by stewartjrl, at 23:22 7 May

    Don't they have another 10 players on the field to try to score at the other end, then? It might be a howler, but it hardly lets off the rest of the team considering how much time remained in the game. Blatant scapegoat for the end result ☹.

    • Reply posted by Auld, at 23:27 7 May

      Auld replied:
      So many need to go in the summer. Maguire, lindelof, Bissaka, Shaw, Sancho, McTomminay, martial, Rashford

      Can’t believe they recently gave Shaw a new deal

  • Comment posted by Tars Xenotricks, at 23:39 7 May

    Utd have conceded 10 more that City but have scored 40 goals less, De Gea is not the problem.

    • Reply posted by johns, at 23:48 7 May

      johns replied:
      Agree - hardly look like scoring.

  • Comment posted by Paul L, at 23:37 7 May

    I don’t get the De Gea hate. He’s spent over a decade playing behind various comedy defensive units, yet he’s regularly been the difference between mid-table finishes and making it in to Europe.

    • Reply posted by Auld, at 23:40 7 May

      Auld replied:
      Agreed - want to point fingers, start with Shaw and Maguire. But it’s a little englander thing

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, at 23:27 7 May

    Ridiculous. It’s a team sport. United didn’t even score. If you don’t score a single goal then your goalkeeper CAN’T cost you the win, at most they can cost you a 0-0 draw.

    • Reply posted by Steven , at 23:30 7 May

      Steven replied:
      So they can't let a back pass in then ...🙄🙄

  • Comment posted by Collie21, at 23:36 7 May

    What a load of tosh . What happened to the forwards who couldn’t hit a barn door ? Not the goal keepers fault when the other 10 are rubbish

    • Reply posted by johns, at 23:50 7 May

      johns replied:
      Exactly! Only Rashford is worth a place in the Team. Martial needs to be one of the first out the door.

  • Comment posted by Paz, at 23:32 7 May

    Yeah it was a howler for De Gea, but why isn’t anyone criticising our outfield players? We were in control of the game but couldn’t score, and then they played terribly for the rest of the match. If we had players who could stick it in the net instead of useless Weghorst and showpony Antony, we wouldn’t even be talking about De Gea.

    • Reply posted by Steven , at 23:40 7 May

      Steven replied:
      In control.......you could have lost by 3 tonight......

  • Comment posted by U2, at 23:24 7 May

    Be Careful Man U
    Chelsea might snatch de Gea and give him an eight year contract!

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 00:10

      Youwhat replied:
      Klopp should have an 8 match nan for screaming at the ref disgraceful club and an example of a manager let's reserve judgement on the fans after this thread..

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, at 23:35 7 May

    No title challenge post Ferguson despite 2bn spent! No challenge!!!! Never mind winning one! Disgraceful. Problems go far beyond this goalkeeper.

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 00:00

      Youwhat replied:
      Disgraceful is attacking another teams bus and fans as well as shaming the nation during the national anthem. You know nothing about disgraceful. United have wasted time and money yes. That's just down to poor ownership.

  • Comment posted by mark, at 23:31 7 May

    De gea has more clean sheets than anyone else. United have a single digit goal difference so it’s lack of goals scored that is the issue not goals against.

    • Reply posted by Paz, at 23:34 7 May

      Paz replied:
      Exactly this. We are so poor up front.

  • Comment posted by This comment was removed, at 23:23 7 May

    This time last year de Gea almost single-handedly saved MU's season. Out of form right now but does that count for nothing?

    • Reply posted by Puddloflaj, at 23:25 7 May

      Puddloflaj replied:
      Well that just never happened? They already had nothing to play for and De Gea had an average season.

  • Comment posted by pawcypig, at 23:50 7 May

    Interesting that considering how "terrible" Liverpool have been and how "magnificent" Man Utd have been, they're remarkably close together..

  • Comment posted by david beer, at 23:42 7 May

    So the keeper makes a mistake, how about the rest who couldn’t score goals at the other end, it’s not all his fault…. And I’m no Man Utd fan

  • Comment posted by dependabledennis-606_must_stay, at 23:28 7 May

    To be fair the whole team was woeful today as were the tactics

  • Comment posted by Gazza Gazprom, at 23:31 7 May

    Was poor - but it's a team game and the likes of Erikson and Anthony who were AWOL most of the match won't be subject to the same scrutiny.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, at 23:38 7 May

    i speak for everyone when i say de gea deserves a 5 year contract

    • Reply posted by Lagavulin 16, at 23:48 7 May

      Lagavulin 16 replied:
      I would give him 8 years.
      At Chelsea of course!

  • Comment posted by Dad, at 23:20 7 May

    Squeaky bottom time ....could Liverpool take 4th spot?

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, at 23:30 7 May

      finnharpsman replied:
      Liverpool will get 9 points from their last three games. Manchester United will get 5 points from their last four games.

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, at 23:53 7 May

    It's funny a few years ago De Gea was worth 10 points a season to United.

    This season he has saved United on more than one occasion.

    Yet he makes a mistake that cost you points and United fans throw him under the bus.

    Clean sheets this season 15 two more than any other keeper.

    De Gea is class but makes mistakes just like Allison and Ederson do.

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, at 23:56 7 May

      Youwhat replied:
      You would love it if we threw him under the bus we're not fickle like your fans.

  • Comment posted by Trevelyanscorn, at 23:35 7 May

    Bruno is not the man to lead this team.

    • Reply posted by Paz, at 23:37 7 May

      Paz replied:
      Great player but far too petulant.

  • Comment posted by Thorz, at 23:41 7 May

    No one in the team is performing atm. It isn't just DDG that has to go, there are several players that shouldn't be wearing the United shirt: De Gea, Maguire, Malacia (he is so mediocre), McTomminay, Sancho, Fred, Weghorst, Martial.
    There are others playing badly right now but at least they have shown what they have some time in the past. Antony hasn't convinced either, but at least he tries.

    • Reply posted by Auld, at 23:44 7 May

      Auld replied:
      How on earth have you missed Rashford from that list? Half a good season in the last 3 years is abysmal- he needs to be sold. Jose saw right through him

  • Comment posted by ic1cle, at 23:20 7 May

    LFC coming for 4th.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport