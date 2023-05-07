Close menu

Does David de Gea's 'shocking' mistake raise questions about his Man Utd future?

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments46

David de Gea looking down to the floor after making his mistake against West Ham
David de Gea was 20 when he joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2011

He has been a mainstay in the Manchester United goal for more than a decade, but is David de Gea's Old Trafford future now in the balance?

The Spaniard made a horrendous mistake to gift Said Benrahma a goal that proved to be the winner for West Ham on Sunday, damaging the Red Devils' hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four in the process.

The 32-year-old has now made four errors leading to a goal in all competitions this season, the joint most of any Premier League player, along with Hugo Lloris.

In February De Gea said contract talks at Old Trafford would "end in a good way" and he was "enjoying it" - but for many fans and pundits this may be one mistake too many.

"If he's in contract negotiations, making mistakes like that is never going to help," former Liverpool, Tottenham and Stoke striker Peter Crouch told BT Sport.

"He's been a top-class goalkeeper over the years, but at the moment it feels like he's making big errors in big, big games.

"David de Gea has had a shocker, we can't dress it up. You can't justify it at all, it's a terrible mistake."

Former Newcastle and Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas was equally critical, telling BT Sport: "That's beyond shocking. His team is in full control of this game and to let one in like that. He'll know himself."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand added: "It's a bad mistake. He will take full responsibility for that.

"His left foot does slip slightly but that's no excuse, he's got full contact on the ball. It's not like he is stretching and getting fingertips on it."

David de Gea attempting to save Said Benrahma's shot
David de Gea let Said Benrahma's shot squirm free of his grasp

'Everybody has to take responsibility'

There is no doubting De Gea's pedigree. He has made more than 500 United appearances since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011, winning the club's player of the year award four times and lifting the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League trophies.

Unsurprisingly manager Erik ten Hag leapt to the player's defence, pointing out that he is in contention for the Premier League Golden Glove after keeping 15 clean sheets so far this season - two more than anybody else.

"Mistakes are part of football and in this team you have to deal with it and bounce back because it is a team sport," said the Dutchman.

"Over the season he is the one with the most clean sheets and also we did it as a team. It can happen, it's football but everybody has to take responsibility."

But with his contract due to expire at the end of the season mistakes like Sunday are unlikely to help negotiations and leave the Red Devils boss with a decision to make.

Ferdinand says it is De Gea's ability with his feet rather than any issue with his shot-stopping that may prompt Ten Hag to make a change.

"The question mark about him I think is whether he's good enough with his feet to play the Erik ten Hag way," he said.

"In terms of shot-stopping, he's made a mistake today - but that's not the area I question him. Is he a good enough footballer to play for Manchester United?

"The only person that can answer that is Erik ten Hag and we'll know at the end of this season."

Crouch added: "It's a strange one, because he's conceded goals from his own mistakes but he's also kept the most clean sheets in the league."

'It really is time for United to move on from De Gea' - your views

Jonny: Honestly do not know what has happened to De Gea this season. From a consistent Player of the Year contender to an even greater liability than Lloris in just one year. Renewing his contract now seems like one of the worst mistakes we could make.

Andrew: It really is time for United to move on from De Gea. His lack of quality distributing the ball is already at odds with what Ten Hag seems to want from his goalkeeper, and there are just too many errors in his game now. 

Richard: In a game we have to win, De Gea is doing us no favours. Abysmal goalkeeping.

Seth: When we say De Gea is not good enough, this is just an example. The number of errors he made over the last few years, especially under Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and now under Ten Hag is incredible. There is no way he should be a starter next season if we want to move forward.

Calum: Sadly there's very little place for sentiment in sport if you're looking to build a winning team, so it's time for De Gea to go in my opinion.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 23:34

    Dr Gea living on past glories, national team seen past him, Man U with blinked view have not. Massively overpaid, good luck to the bloke, taking advantage of the riches in the premiership

  • Comment posted by Paz, today at 23:32

    Yeah it was a howler for De Gea, but why isn’t anyone criticising our outfield players? We were in control of the game but couldn’t score, and then they played terribly for the rest of the match. If we had players who could stick it in the net instead of useless Weghorst and showpony Antony, we wouldn’t even be talking about De Gea.

  • Comment posted by Auld, today at 23:31

    So many need to go in the summer. Maguire, lindelof, Bissaka, Shaw, Sancho, McTomminay, martial, Rashford

    Can’t believe they recently gave Shaw a new extended deal - Jose called him out for what he was

    • Reply posted by Paz, today at 23:33

      Paz replied:
      Shaw is better than Malacia. He was awful today.

  • Comment posted by My bettor half, today at 23:31

    Another lucky escape for NUFC that one.

  • Comment posted by Gazza Gazprom, today at 23:31

    Was poor - but it's a team game and the likes of Erikson and Anthony who were AWOL most of the match won't be subject to the same scrutiny.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 23:31

    De gea has more clean sheets than anyone else. United have a single digit goal difference so it’s lack of goals scored that is the issue not goals against.

    • Reply posted by Paz, today at 23:34

      Paz replied:
      Exactly this. We are so poor up front.

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 23:30

    Who cares, they lost to the better team. COYI!

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 23:29

    De Gea needs to go. He attempted a pass to Weghorst before the goal which was intercepted and should have lead to a goal but West Ham were not good enough to do anything with the chance.

  • Comment posted by Chrisuknottm, today at 23:29

    His consolation is that he's better than Lloris with whom Spurs will never win anything so he can always replace him

  • Comment posted by Ramble On, today at 23:28

    To all the manure fans calling Arsenal bottlers, ha ha ha haha

  • Comment posted by dependabledennis-606_must_stay, today at 23:28

    To be fair the whole team was woeful today as were the tactics

  • Comment posted by cornwall-mart, today at 23:28

    This is another man utd article about nothing. The BBC are obsessed with this club.

  • Comment posted by BillyMeredith, today at 23:27

    Said for years that despite his ability as a shot stopper, his inability to distribute holds United back from developing a modern style that will make them competitive again.

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 23:33

      mark replied:
      For years? Really you’ve been saying it for years? Goalkeepers who can pass haven’t been a thing for years. Normally they just hoof it up the pitch and so the game goes on.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 23:27

    Think he wants out and vacation home. A liability and that is is not good for them at Trafford.....

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 23:27

    Ridiculous. It’s a team sport. United didn’t even score. If you don’t score a single goal then your goalkeeper CAN’T cost you the win, at most they can cost you a 0-0 draw.

    • Reply posted by Steven , today at 23:30

      Steven replied:
      So they can't let a back pass in then ...🙄🙄

  • Comment posted by HRH, today at 23:27

    Depending on the outcome of the takeover, a striker, midfielder and first choice goalkeeper have got to be priority targets in the Summer.

    He’s made another mistake but despite this De Gea is on track for the Golden Glove. That may have something to do with Maguire being moved to the bench!

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 23:27

    great players all fall down hard near the end. Buffon, Kahn, Dida, Ronaldinho, Kaka, now De Gea. That is all that needs to be said. It's time.

  • Comment posted by whiskey nose, today at 23:26

    ManVARchester United get away with YET ANOTHER blatant penalty against them.. and they accuse other clubs. I mean, you couldn't make it up.

    • Reply posted by coen, today at 23:28

      coen replied:
      go cry somewhere else whiney nose.

  • Comment posted by Neville Bartos, today at 23:26

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Isty05, today at 23:25

    Golden glove 🤣

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport