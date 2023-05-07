Close menu
French Ligue 1
LyonLyon5MontpellierMontpellier4

Lyon 5-4 Montpellier: Alexandre Lacazette scores 100th-minute penalty

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lyon players celebrate
Lyon were 4-1 down after 55 minutes but turned things around to win 5-4

Alexandre Lacazette scored four goals, including a 100th-minute penalty, to help his Lyon side beat Montpellier in an epic 5-4 thriller.

After Lacazette opened the scoring in the 31st minute, Montpellier's Elye Wahi scored four unanswered goals to put his side 4-1 up after 55 minutes.

Goals from Lacazette and Dejan Lovren then reduced the deficit with Lacazette equalising in the 82nd minute.

And the ex-Arsenal forward netted the winner from the spot seconds from time.

Lyon were awarded the penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time after the video assistant referee adjudged Christopher Jullien to have brought Lacazette down in the area.

The result saw Lyon stay seventh, three points off a Europa League qualification spot with four matches remaining in Ligue 1.

Montpellier remained 12th, 11 points clear of the relegation places.

Line-ups

Lyon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lopes
  • 27GustoSubstituted forKumbediat 71'minutes
  • 2Diomandé
  • 5Lovren
  • 3TagliaficoSubstituted forSilva Milagresat 45'minutes
  • 23Mendes Ribeiro
  • 24LepenantSubstituted forPereira dos Santosat 59'minutes
  • 18Cherki
  • 6Caqueret
  • 26Barcola
  • 10Lacazette

Substitutes

  • 7Sarr
  • 9Dembélé
  • 12Silva Milagres
  • 20Kumbedi
  • 29Sarr
  • 35Riou
  • 38El Arouch
  • 47Pereira dos Santos

Montpellier

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 40Lecomte
  • 77SackoBooked at 89mins
  • 6JullienBooked at 90mins
  • 75SakhoSubstituted forEstèveat 77'minutes
  • 3SyllaSubstituted forMavididiat 45'minutes
  • 12Ferri
  • 13Chotard
  • 7Nordin
  • 22FayadSubstituted forLeroyat 65'minutes
  • 27MaouassaSubstituted forSainte-Luceat 65'minutes
  • 21WahiBooked at 54minsSubstituted forGermainat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Germain
  • 10Mavididi
  • 14Estève
  • 17Sainte-Luce
  • 18Leroy
  • 29Tchato Mbiayi
  • 33Gueguin
  • 90Kamara
Referee:
Bastien Dechepy

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamMontpellier
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lyon 5, Montpellier 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lyon 5, Montpellier 4.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Lyon 5, Montpellier 4. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Booking

    Christopher Jullien (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Lyon.

  7. Post update

    Penalty Lyon. Alexandre Lacazette draws a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Christopher Jullien (Montpellier) after a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Sael Kumbedi (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier).

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Sinaly Diomandé (Lyon).

  13. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Maxime Estève (Montpellier).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sinaly Diomandé (Lyon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maxence Caqueret with a cross following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Jeffinho (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Théo Sainte-Luce (Montpellier).

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match (Lyon).

  19. Booking

    Falaye Sacko (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Henrique (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

