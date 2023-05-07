Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Newtown's Latham Park is named after former Wales international George Latham

Newtown will allow free entry to supporters for the Cymru Premier play-off final against Haverfordwest County.

The winners of Saturday's game at Latham Park will secure their place in next season's Europa Conference League qualifiers.

"We have mutually agreed with Haverfordwest to allow free entry for all supporters," Newtown said in a statement.

The club added that spectators had to book online to claim their free entry.

Newtown beat Bala Town 4-2 to secure their place in the final while County beat Cardiff Met on penalties.