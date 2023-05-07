Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Nigel Adkins had led sides to promotion from League One three times since 2007

Former Southampton, Charlton Athletic, Hull City and Sheffield United manager Nigel Adkins has been appointed as technical director at Tranmere Rovers.

Adkins, who also twice led Scunthorpe to promotion to the Championship, is the first person to have the role.

He will act as a mentor and adviser to recently-appointed manager Ian Dawes.

"Appointing Nigel to this important role is the final piece in the jigsaw we have been assembling," chairman Mark Palios told the Tranmere website.

"As a former Tranmere player, a physiotherapist and a hugely experienced manager, Nigel is uniquely well placed to sit across the club's critical football processes.

"His wise counsel will doubtless be invaluable to Ian Dawes as he seeks to make his mark as an up-and-coming manager.

"With Nigel, Ian Dawes, Neil Danns, Andy Parkinson and the returning Andy Hodgen all playing integral roles within the team-behind-the-team, I think we have assembled an exciting group of professionals to give us a platform for success."

Adkins has been out of football since being sacked as Charlton Athletic manager in October 2021.

Born in Birkenhead, he spent three years at the club, making 86 appearances as a player before moving on to Wigan Athletic.

"The opportunity to come back to Tranmere Rovers, my hometown club where it all started as an apprentice professional footballer, and to work with my former teammate Mark Palios, was too big to turn down," Adkins said.

"There is a vision to improve and develop and I'm excited to be part of the process."