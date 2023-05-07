Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City remain five points clear at the top of the SWPL table despite Celtic and Rangers both securing late victories.

Hearts were dispatched with ease in the second half after being reduced to 10 players, with Linda Molthalo and Lauren Davidson adding to Claire Walsh's first-half opener for a 3-0 win.

Celtic needed a last-minute header from Caitlin Hayes for a 2-1 win against Partick Thistle, while Lizzie Arnot scored the only goal after 84 minutes for Rangers to edge by Hibernian.

There were big wins elsewhere for Dundee United who defeated Motherwell 4-2, Hamilton Academical who beat Glasgow Women 3-1 and Spartans in a 6-2 triumph over Aberdeen.

Celtic and Rangers had already secured victory when City kicked-off at Petershill Park, with the pair temporarily narrowing the gap to two points. However, Walsh's low drive restored the five-point advantage.

Jenny Smith was sent off six minutes into the second half for a high boot to Jenna Clark's face, and her side struggled to get back into the affair.

Charlotte Parker-Smith made a rare error, failing to gauge Molthalo's shot while a defensive mishap gifted Davidson an easy stroke home.

Earlier in the day at Petershill, Celtic had an early lead through Hayes' first header of the day, before Henderson equalled it with a simple nod of her own.

Bedlam ensued, though, when one long ball bounced between Demi Falconer and Megan Cunningham, with both failing to clear, allowing Hayes to head in a frantic final touch winner.

Hibs frustrated Rangers for large parts at Meadowbank, but former-Hibs star Arnot crafted out the golden opportunity to seal the win and stay level with Celtic.

Dundee United were two goals to the good at half-time at Gussie Park courtesy of Robyn Smith and Jade McLaren. Carla Boyce pulled one back for Motherwell, but Danni McGinley's lashed strike swiftly restored their two-goal cushion.

Neve Guthrie netted a fourth before Boyce bagged another late on, which only proved to be a consolation goal.

Eilidh Austin followed up her midweek Lanarkshire derby hat-trick with the opener for Hamilton Accies against Glasgow Women at New Tinto Park, before Lucy Sinclair scored her first goal for the club on her 60th start.

Already relegated Glasgow Women grabbed a cracker back through Olivia King, but Josi Giard ensured the win for Accies who remain two points off United in 11th place.

Becky Galbraith bagged a first-half hat-trick for Spartans, playing her part in the sensational 5-2 scoreline before the break. Mya Bates and Julianne Ross also netted for the hosts at Ainslie Park, while an own goal and Eilidh Shore' effort kept Aberdeen in some sort of contention.

In a much duller second period, Hannah Jordan took the tally up to six with her strike that caught the bar before bundling in.