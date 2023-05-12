Close menu
League One - Play-offs - 1st Leg
PeterboroughPeterborough United4Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0

Peterborough United 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Posh crush Owls to take control of play-off tie

By Brent PilnickBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section League Onecomments198

Jonson Clarke-Harris scores Peterborough's fourth
Jonson Clarke-Harris took his tally to 29 goals for the season after heading in Peterborough's fourth

Peterborough United belied a 19-point regular-season gap to take a commanding 4-0 first-leg lead over Sheffield Wednesday in their League One play-off semi-final.

Jack Taylor's early opener put the hosts on the front foot before Joe Ward's long-distance second flew into the top corner after clipping Marvin Johnson.

Kwame Poku headed Posh's third soon after the restart as Wednesday contemplate play-off defeat for a second successive season.

It got worse for the visitors late on as Jonson Clarke-Harris nodded in a fourth from close range.

The Owls had a number of good chances throughout the game but a combination of good goalkeeping by Will Norris, last-ditch defending and poor finishing leaves Darren Moore's side with a herculean task in Thursday's second leg if they are to make the final at Wembley later this month.

The Owls came into the tie on a four-game winning streak, having finished the regular season on 96 points - the highest-ever tally by a side not to have won automatic promotion in the EFL.

Meanwhile the hosts only made the top six thanks to Wednesday's final day win over Derby, which allowed them to sneak in after a win over fourth-placed Barnsley under returning manager Darren Ferguson.

Wednesday should have been ahead inside seven minutes when Ollie Norburn was dispossessed by Michael Smith on the edge of the centre circle, allowing the striker to bear on goal, but his low shot from the edge of the box was palmed away by Will Norris.

Having survived that mistake it was two errors that led to Peterborough's opener - Will Vaulks' poor clearance from a cross fell to Taylor, whose powerful low shot from 15 yards squirmed through Owls keeper Cameron Dawson when he should have saved it.

Wednesday almost levelled three minutes later when Callum Paterson's goalbound volley from a corner smashed against his team-mate Windass, as both sides tried to assert their control on the tie.

It was the hosts who did take control and it was a good spell with the ball that saw Ward unleash a powerful strike from 25 yards, that spun off Johnson and spectacularly into the top corner after clipping the underside of the bar.

Norris produced another fine save from Windass from the corner of the six-yard box soon after, having seen the striker get the wrong side of his marker thanks to a precise Michael Ihiekwe through ball.

And the Owls should have pulled a goal back four minutes after the restart when Barry Bannan's wonderfully-floated free-kick was headed wide at the back post by Ihiekwe.

Barry Bannan has his head in his hands
Sheffield Wednesday seem set for a third season in the third tier after this heavy defeat - they were beaten at the same stage by Sunderland 12 months ago

But a minute later it seemed as though Wednesday's hopes were over - Ephron Mason-Clark's cross from the left found an unmarked Poku and his powerful header ended a fine counter-attacking move.

Peterborough top scorner Clarke-Harris headed a free-kick just over the bar soon after as Posh took control, but with 20 minutes left the Owls thought they had a way back.

First Johnson's shot hit Ronnie Edwards' arm on the line, but the referee did not see it - a decision you felt would have been overturned had there been VAR at the Weston Homes Stadium - before two Ihiekwe efforts were cleared off the line.

Any hopes that Wednesday might have of heading to Wembley were all but extinguished with nine minutes to go - Dawson acrobatically pushed a Taylor shot from close range on to the post, but the scorer of the opening goal did well to recover and clip a cross to Clarke-Harris, who nodded home from a couple of yards at the far post.

It could have been 5-0 had Dawson not saved well from Poku from inside the area in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Norris
  • 23Ward
  • 6KentBooked at 15mins
  • 4Edwards
  • 16Burrows
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 18Norburn
  • 11PokuBooked at 64mins
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Mason-ClarkSubstituted forJonesat 90+4'minutes
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 3Butler
  • 5Knight
  • 17Jones
  • 24Thompson
  • 26Randall
  • 28Blackmore
  • 39Tshimanga

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 6Iorfa
  • 44FlintBooked at 54mins
  • 20IhiekweBooked at 55minsSubstituted forJamesat 86'minutes
  • 2Palmer
  • 4Vaulks
  • 10Bannan
  • 18Johnson
  • 13PatersonSubstituted forGregoryat 59'minutes
  • 11Windass
  • 24SmithSubstituted forAdeniranat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Adeniran
  • 9Gregory
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 19Bakinson
  • 31Stockdale
  • 32Hunt
  • 33James
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse
Attendance:
12,569

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterboroughAway TeamSheff Wed
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Peterborough United 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Peterborough United 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hector Kyprianou (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kwame Poku (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harrison Burrows.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United).

  6. Post update

    Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterborough United. Ricky-Jade Jones replaces Ephron Mason-Clark.

  8. Post update

    Oliver Norburn (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dennis Adeniran (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Joe Ward (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Reece James replaces Michael Ihiekwe.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jonson Clarke-Harris.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Peterborough United 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Taylor.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Taylor (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Ward with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).

  20. Post update

    Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

198 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:10

    Nevermind eh Wednesday.

    In Yorkshire, blades, leeds, boro, hull, rotherham, Barnsley and Huddersfield are all better than you.

  • Comment posted by BDTBL, today at 22:02

    Civic reception last night for the pride of Sheffield with the Premier League to look forward. Wednesday now have Stevenage to look forward too next year. That’s the great thing about sport you find your level!!!

    • Reply posted by PudseyWhite, today at 22:11

      PudseyWhite replied:
      Civic reception for just about managing to come second in the second division ffs

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 22:01

    Karma for diving Marvin Johnson getting Davies sent off for Derby last weekend. Bet they now wish they had met Derby not Peterborough in the play offs 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Bugalugs661, today at 22:11

      Bugalugs661 replied:
      Derby would have lost in 90th minute to a Penalty that wasn't and had a player sent off...just as well..?

  • Comment posted by Bish, today at 22:09

    You didn’t deserve to lose 4 nil, but then Derby didn’t deserve to get dumped out by a cheating dive. Swings and roundabouts

    • Reply posted by Jackie Moon, today at 22:26

      Jackie Moon replied:
      Can't argue that it was a dive. Only slightly less embarassing than that performance.

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 22:02

    Well done Posh. The Wednesday fans have been giving it large on here all season. Welcome to another season in the 3rd Division.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 22:29

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Wednesday fans have always given it large. Remember when they were a big club? Me neither.

  • Comment posted by Its the youngans again, today at 22:03

    I thought there had been a fire drill in the Wendy end on the 80th minute all the Wendy fans ran for the exit

  • Comment posted by Mighty Millers, today at 22:09

    O DEAR O DEAR NOT SO massive NOW, very well done Peterborough

    • Reply posted by JimmyB, today at 22:21

      JimmyB replied:
      The only massive needed is a clear out of the manager and players

  • Comment posted by Lew, today at 22:11

    And little old Argyle we’re going to blow it!

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:31

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Have some faith!

  • Comment posted by Yorkyterrier, today at 22:01

    The nosebleed that keeps bleeding. The epic fail that keeps failing..Too big for League One? Deluded. Well played Posh for giving them a lesson.

    • Reply posted by Jackie Moon, today at 22:27

      Jackie Moon replied:
      Were big for L1, but not anymore I don't think.

  • Comment posted by 5heff, today at 22:09

    WAH 😭 WAH 😭 NOT WAWAW 🤣🤣🤣🤣 What a bunch of pub league losers!!! Their so called 'massive' support had left the ground and were halfway home before the final whistle! 😳

  • Comment posted by ForexBlade, today at 22:09

    Commiserations to all Wendy fans out there - I feel for you, I really do. Ha, ha ha ha ha ha!

  • Comment posted by Ox IHLA, today at 22:04

    Oxford Utd fan here……

    First of all……. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Second…….. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Third…… 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Lastly……. couldn’t happen to a nicer lot! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    #fickle

  • Comment posted by 123xyz, today at 22:05

    Karma for Sheff Wed fans taunting Derby fans with “you’re staying down”
    Looks like Wed are staying down in League One next season!

    Barry Bannan?!? Overrated trash!

    Wed bottled it once again!

    • Reply posted by pantherfreddietom, today at 22:22

      pantherfreddietom replied:
      Such is the tribalism of football. Wonder what retort the Rams fans will come up with next season.

  • Comment posted by Rgan, today at 22:07

    Peterborough still riding the high of scraping into the top 6.... Sheffield Wednesday still deflated from finishing 3rd. The magic of the play-offs!

    • Reply posted by Rob Lee, today at 22:16

      Rob Lee replied:
      Very true

  • Comment posted by captainmiller, today at 22:05

    Imagine having the clubs longest unbeaten run, top in February and over 90 points… and still end up playing Northampton away next year. Can’t beat the taste of pig tears!

    • Reply posted by JillMiller, today at 22:11

      JillMiller replied:
      There in a real trough at the moment

  • Comment posted by Millmoor, today at 22:02

    That was a "massive" shock for Sheffield. Never mind, Smith and Ikky will still have their wad to console them. Enjoy hosting Stevenage next year. Hi-ho what a pity

    • Reply posted by Andrew Mason, today at 22:31

      Andrew Mason replied:
      Rubbish

  • Comment posted by Its the youngans again, today at 22:04

    Top of the league and you ,,,,, it up
    Serial bottlers

  • Comment posted by Honeybus, today at 22:19

    Hahaha....in a MASSIVE match, the MASSIVE Sheffield Wednesday suffer a MASSIVE defeat. So it's a MASSIVE bye bye hahaha!!

  • Comment posted by Donny Blade, today at 22:02

    Made my day Posh, brilliant...

  • Comment posted by JillMiller, today at 22:03

    That was absolutely atrocious from Wednesday. A result that has been a long time coming. Can they turn it around? I very much doubt it now. South Yorkshire will be rejoicing and it could get worse. If Barnsley get promoted will this be the worst position Wednesday have ever been in within South Yorkshire?

    • Reply posted by YSB, today at 22:15

      YSB replied:
      Yes but they’ll always be Massive🤣🤣🤣

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth463187824735101
2Ipswich4628144101356698
3Sheff Wed462812681374496
4Barnsley462681280473386
5Bolton4623121162362681
6Peterborough462451775542177
7Derby4621131267462176
8Portsmouth4617191061501170
9Wycombe46209175951869
10Charlton461614167066462
11Lincoln City461420124747062
12Shrewsbury46178215261-959
13Fleetwood461416165351258
14Exeter461511206468-456
15Burton461511205779-2256
16Cheltenham461412204561-1654
17Bristol Rovers461411215873-1553
18Port Vale461310234871-2349
19Oxford Utd461114214956-747
20Cambridge46137264168-2746
21MK Dons461112234466-2245
22Morecambe461014224778-3144
23Accrington461111244077-3744
24Forest Green4669313189-5827
View full League One table

Top Stories