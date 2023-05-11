Last updated on .From the section League One

Gethin Jones has made 46 appearances in all competitions for Bolton Wanderers this season and scored at Wembley in their Papa John's Trophy final win against Plymouth Argyle

Bolton Wanderers will be without right-back Gethin Jones for Saturday's League One play-off semi-final first leg against Barnsley after he picked up a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old will miss the rest of the season, having sustained a tear in their win against Bristol Rovers.

Barnsley will wait on the fitness of Mads Andersen, who missed the final two games of the regular campaign.

The Dane still has a chance to be fit, according to boss Michael Duff.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Bolton boss Ian Evatt said: "Everyone is fine apart from Gethin. He's got a 3B hamstring tear. It's muscular. It's it's not a tendon, it's normally better but at this stage of the season, that means he won't be involved in the play-off campaign.

"He'll be back for pre-season. It's an awful shame for him but he's been fantastic this season but we'll rally round him and make sure he gets the support he needs.

"Everyone else is fine, which is great. It's all systems go."

Referring to Andersen's prospects of an appearance at the University of Bolton Stadium, Duff told BBC Radio Sheffield that it will be a late decision on his fitness.

"He's got a chance, he still hasn't trained with the group yet, so it'll be a late one. He's a big part of what we want to do, but if he's not fit, he's not fit," Duff said.

"A 50% fit Mads Andersen is not as good as a 100% someone else."

'We're coming to the boil at the right time'

Bolton have already won at Wembley this season, beating eventual League One champions Plymouth Argyle in the Papa Johns Trophy final in April.

They take on the Tykes ahead of a fourth and fifth meeting in all competitions this season, knowing they need to overcome a formidable rival after Barnsley had challenged for automatic promotion for much of the campaign.

"We're in good form and good spirits," Evatt added.

"The team are coming to the boil at the right time and I see lots of positives. Barnsley are a good team and it's going to be a challenging game.

"We know a lot about each other. By the end of the play-offs we'll have played each other five times. We know exactly what's coming.

"I don't sense any nerves. I sense a steely determination to do well.

"When you're within the group it's easy to control those nerves and just concentrate on what we're trying to do."

Duff is full of praise for Evatt and the job he has done at Bolton, but does not anticipate a high-scoring affair across the Pennines.

"Ian's done a brilliant job with the progress they made, he's showed sometimes you need a bit of time, because up until Christmas they weren't doing particularly well," Duff said.

"There was obviously something wrong and he's managed to sieve out the deadwood and the problems, and they've built and built because one thing they are is a huge football club.

"It's going to be two tight games. I don't imagine either team winning four or five nil.

"We're away from home first so I'd imagine if not a full house, close to a full house because it's such a big stadium.

"These are the games as a player, they get the juices flowing."