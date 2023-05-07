Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Andy Crosby is in his second temporary spell as Vale boss, having stepped in when Darrell Clarke had time away after the death of his daughter last year

Port Vale interim manager Andy Crosby says he is ready to be given the manager's role on a full-time basis.

Crosby has stepped up from assistant manager after Darrell Clarke was sacked last month following a seven-game winless run in League One.

Since then he has guided Vale to a win over Bristol Rovers and three losses - including defeats to the top two sides Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

"Do I think I'm ready? Do I think I'm prepared for it? Absolutely," he said.

"Someone needs to give the opportunity to go and showcase the talents and the qualities that you think you've got.

"There's no guarantee on any appointment for a football club, there's always risk. Let's see what happens," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

Having won the League Two play-off final last season, Vale started the campaign well and were in ninth place after a 3-1 win at fellow promoted side Forest Green Rovers on New Year's Day.

But they won just twice after that, leading to Clarke's sacking, and they ended the season four points above the relegation places, in 18th place.

"We were that play-off winning team who had a great first half to the season," added Crosby.

"We still had the momentum and the winning feeling, we lost games - and a few games heavily - but were really competitive in the first half of the season.

"But maybe we plateaued a bit, and the signs have been there, the signs are obvious to everyone.

"It is a big summer for a variety of reasons - recruiting players to play the way we want to play is vital.

"My future will become clearer as the players' future becomes clearer over the next couple of days.

"A lot's been going off behind the scenes in terms of me, individual players and conversations and recruitment, so that will become clear over the next few days."