The Rock in Rhosymedre has been Cefn Druids' home since 2010

Cefn Druids management and playing staff have said they are "collectively" leaving and claim they are still owed money by the Cymru North club.

Druids finished seventh in the second tier this season following relegation from the Cymru Premier in 2022.

But the club is under a transfer embargo and named only nine players for their final game of the season.

In response, club chairman Des Williams said he was "saddened" by the statement.

"I'm personally saddened that they have taken this course of action and made comments that are incorrect, inaccurate and is a deliberate attempt to cast a shadow on the club and myself," Williams said.

"I have been nothing but loyal to the players and management and allowed them to get on with the job in hand.

"I find myself an easy target for those that are unhappy and wish to voice their opinions in public, regardless of the truth or consequences."

He added that the statement and the matters raised would be addressed "in the coming days."

Among one of the most historic and significant clubs in Welsh football, Druids represented Wales in the Europa League qualifiers in 2018

But the Wrexham-based club was relegated from Welsh football's top-flight at the end of the 2021-22 season after finishing bottom with only two wins.

In January, Druids were banned from signing players for two transfer windows after being charged with breaching Fifa transfer guidelines the previous season.

Cefn Druids players celebrate their play-off final win over Cardiff Met to qualify for the Europa League in 2018

Manager Neil Ashton, the former Wrexham defender who was appointed at the start of the season, could name only nine players for their final league of the season in April, which ended in an 8-0 loss at Prestatyn.

The club has been awarded a Tier Two licence for next season but now face uncertainty after the departure of the squad.

"There are a lot of good people within the club but it's not the club we all signed for and wanted to be a part of," the players' statement said.

"The season started with new signings and high hopes of battling for the league, we recruited well and felt we could mount a good challenge.

"Unfortunately behind the scenes didn't reflect what the players were doing on the pitch.

"Lack of training kit and club attire meant we look more like a Sunday league team than Cymru North.

"The season is now over and collectively we will all be leaving Cefn Druids.

"It's a sad state of affairs but we, as a group, cannot condone the treatment we have endured and then go back again for more next season.

"The club has sadly delayed payments still to this date with many of us being owed more than two weeks wages and we are almost three weeks after the season has finished."