Jodi Jones' extra-time winner against Boreham Wood was his first goal for Notts County

Notts County will feel "bullet proof" for the National League promotion final after beating Boreham Wood in extra time, says Magpies boss Luke Williams.

Jodi Jones' last-minute goal clinched a 3-2 win after being two down.

Two Aden Baldwin goals - including a 96th-minute equaliser to send the game into extra time - set up the enthralling win at Meadow Lane.

"We have proved that we can win many different ways and today was one we had never experienced," Williams said.

"Many, many times we have scored the first goal and then gone on to score two or three afterwards.

"What do we need to prove to ourselves? We are bullet proof - 2-0 down, no problems, we come back and win the game in dramatic fashion."

'There were doubts'

Asked if he thought fighting back to win in thrilling circumstances and sparking emotional scenes at Meadow Lane was a "weirdly perfect" way to prepare for the showdown at the national stadium on 13 May, Williams replied: "I understand why you say weirdly, because who would plan for this?

"Who would say 'lads we need to go two down because we need to fight back?' It's crazy.

"You want to score the first goal, weather the storm and score the second then a late third and it's a beautiful day.

"Somehow it has ended up like this."

Williams admitted he doubted Notts would be able to keep alive their bid for promotion back to the English Football League after a four-year absence.

The side that had narrowly missed out on automatic promotion to Wrexham, despite amassing 107 points an scoring a league-high 117 goals, squandered a series of chances before first-half goals from Femi Ilesanmi and Lee Ndlovu put the visitors 2-0 up at the break.

A thumping 35-yard shot from Baldwin - his first goal in professional football - halved the deficit immediately after the break, and it took a header from the defender to take it to extra time after Ruben Rodrigues had an earlier penalty saved.

"Yes, there was a moment of doubt," Williams told BBC Sport.

"Not so much when we conceded the first goal, because in the flow of the game it looked like we are creating a lot, but I would say after the second goal there is doubt - I'd be lying if I said there is not.

"Then probably when Reuben missed from the spot, you think surely this isn't going to be our day. I felt we missed a lot of good chances and then to have a spot-kick with a great penalty taker and miss it, you think 'ah okay, it's not going to happen'.

"But the players delivered some special moments."

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard said he was both "proud" of and "hurt" for his players after the defeat.

"We played our part in an incredible semi-final eliminator, it's just disappointing that we won't be the ones walking out at Wembley," he said.