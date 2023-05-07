Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Burnley won the Championship title after beating bitter Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in April

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has signed a new five-year contract to remain with the Championship title winners until the summer of 2028.

The 37-year-old led the Clarets back to the Premier League at the first attempt this season, having joined in 2022.

The club could become the first Championship side to break the 100-point mark since Leicester in 2013-14 when they face Cardiff on Monday.

"Burnley and Turf Moor felt right pretty much from the start," he said.

"So it also feels right to sign for the next five years.

"Together with the fans we have made Turf Moor a fortress again and continue to look forward to the future and the job of making Burnley better with every step."

Kompany has transformed the fortunes of a club that was short of confidence, having been relegated from the Premier League last season.

They have lost on just three occasions in the league, and once at home, so far this term.

Such has been their dominance that, headed into the final game of the season, on Monday, the Clarets command a 19-point gap on third-placed Luton Town.

"He is the perfect fit for how we all see Burnley Football Club moving forward," chairman Alan Pace said.

"An extraordinary leader, setting ever higher standards and driving our club to the levels we all want to achieve."

Kompany's new contract comes two days after Burnley had a transfer embargo lifted.

It was imposed after a late submission of their accounts because of a change of auditor.