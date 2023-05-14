Close menu
ArsenalArsenal0BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion3

Arsenal 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion: Gunners title challenge suffers devastating blow

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Julio Enciso heads Brighton into the lead at Arsenal in the Premier League
Brighton have won their past three matches at Emirates Stadium in the league and cup

Arsenal's fading title hopes were dealt a devastating blow after losing to Brighton to leave leaders Manchester City one win from a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

The Gunners needed to respond after City's 3-0 win over Everton earlier on Sunday left Mikel Arteta's side trailing by four points in the race for the title.

On a deeply frustrating day for Arsenal, Leandro Trossard hit the bar against his former club while Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka both went close before Julio Enciso's close-range header put Brighton ahead.

Substitute Deniz Undav doubled the lead after lobbing Aaron Ramsdale in the 86th minute before Pervis Estupinan added to Arsenal's misery with Brighton's third in the 96th minute.

City will win the Premier League title next Sunday in front of their own fans if they beat Chelsea at home (16:00 BST), even if Arsenal defeat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (17:30).

However, City will be confirmed champions without playing on Saturday if the Gunners lose at Forest.

In a game littered with niggly fouls, Arsenal lost Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli to injury in the first half after a foul by Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who the Gunners tried to sign in January.

Brighton, who are chasing a place in Europe for the first time, had gone close through Enciso before the Paraguay forward stunned the Emirates with his 51st-minute goal.

The win lifted the Seagulls above both Aston Villa and Tottenham into sixth on 58 points, four behind fifth-placed Liverpool with one game in hand.

The maximum number of points Arsenal can score is 87, while City have 85 with matches against Chelsea (home), Brighton (away) and Brentford (away) to come.

Arsenal's title challenge runs out of steam

Arsenal's players sank to their knees after the full-time whistle, the realisation quickly sinking in that their title dream was all but over after being picked apart by Brighton.

The Gunners deserve enormous credit for the way they have pushed Manchester City in the title race but their pursuit is close to being extinguished after a highly damaging defeat at the business end of the season.

Manchester City's comfortable win at Everton earlier on Sunday opened up a four-point gap at the top but this time Arsenal were unable to respond to the pressure heaped on them by Pep Guardiola's Treble-chasing team.

There was still almost 40 minutes left when Enciso opened the scoring but the Gunners failed to find the net for the first time since 4 February.

Arteta sent on Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe to try and salvage a point but the Arsenal boss, who was shown a yellow card by referee Andy Madley, saw his side concede two further goals as the home side suffered a comprehensive defeat.

More to follow.

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Partey.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Levi Colwill tries a through ball, but Pervis Estupiñán is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Reiss Nelson (Arsenal).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deniz Undav.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  11. Booking

    Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  16. Post update

    Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Partey following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.

