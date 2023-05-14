Match ends, Arsenal 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.
Arsenal's fading title hopes were dealt a devastating blow after losing to Brighton to leave leaders Manchester City one win from a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.
The Gunners needed to respond after City's 3-0 win over Everton earlier on Sunday left Mikel Arteta's side trailing by four points in the race for the title.
On a deeply frustrating day for Arsenal, Leandro Trossard hit the bar against his former club while Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka both went close before Julio Enciso's close-range header put Brighton ahead.
Substitute Deniz Undav doubled the lead after lobbing Aaron Ramsdale in the 86th minute before Pervis Estupinan added to Arsenal's misery with Brighton's third in the 96th minute.
City will win the Premier League title next Sunday in front of their own fans if they beat Chelsea at home (16:00 BST), even if Arsenal defeat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (17:30).
However, City will be confirmed champions without playing on Saturday if the Gunners lose at Forest.
In a game littered with niggly fouls, Arsenal lost Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli to injury in the first half after a foul by Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who the Gunners tried to sign in January.
Brighton, who are chasing a place in Europe for the first time, had gone close through Enciso before the Paraguay forward stunned the Emirates with his 51st-minute goal.
The win lifted the Seagulls above both Aston Villa and Tottenham into sixth on 58 points, four behind fifth-placed Liverpool with one game in hand.
The maximum number of points Arsenal can score is 87, while City have 85 with matches against Chelsea (home), Brighton (away) and Brentford (away) to come.
- Reaction from Arsenal-Brighton, plus how Sunday's Premier League action unfolded
- Go straight to all the best Arsenal content
- Visit our Brighton & Hove Albion page
Arsenal's title challenge runs out of steam
Arsenal's players sank to their knees after the full-time whistle, the realisation quickly sinking in that their title dream was all but over after being picked apart by Brighton.
The Gunners deserve enormous credit for the way they have pushed Manchester City in the title race but their pursuit is close to being extinguished after a highly damaging defeat at the business end of the season.
Manchester City's comfortable win at Everton earlier on Sunday opened up a four-point gap at the top but this time Arsenal were unable to respond to the pressure heaped on them by Pep Guardiola's Treble-chasing team.
There was still almost 40 minutes left when Enciso opened the scoring but the Gunners failed to find the net for the first time since 4 February.
Arteta sent on Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe to try and salvage a point but the Arsenal boss, who was shown a yellow card by referee Andy Madley, saw his side concede two further goals as the home side suffered a comprehensive defeat.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Arsenal
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
3.92
- Squad number15Player nameKiwiorAverage rating
3.99
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number20Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
4.20
- Squad number11Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
4.11
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
3.19
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number14Player nameNketiahAverage rating
3.27
- Squad number19Player nameTrossardAverage rating
3.99
- Squad number24Player nameNelsonAverage rating
3.63
Brighton & Hove Albion
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameSteeleAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number6Player nameColwillAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number30Player nameEstupiñánAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number27Player nameGilmourAverage rating
8.21
- Squad number22Player nameMitomaAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number20Player nameEncisoAverage rating
7.95
- Squad number28Player nameFergusonAverage rating
7.75
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number21Player nameUndavAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number40Player nameBuonanotteAverage rating
7.43
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ramsdale
- 4White
- 15Kiwior
- 6Gabriel
- 3Tierney
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forSmith Roweat 77'minutes
- 20JorginhoSubstituted forParteyat 60'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 34XhakaSubstituted forNelsonat 60'minutes
- 7Saka
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forNketiahat 77'minutes
- 11MartinelliSubstituted forTrossardat 20'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Partey
- 10Smith Rowe
- 14Nketiah
- 16Holding
- 19Trossard
- 21Fábio Vieira
- 24Nelson
- 30Turner
- 97Walters
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Steele
- 25Caicedo
- 5Dunk
- 6Colwill
- 30EstupiñánBooked at 34mins
- 13GroßBooked at 55mins
- 27GilmourSubstituted forWelbeckat 60'minutes
- 22Mitoma
- 10Mac Allister
- 20EncisoSubstituted forUndavat 82'minutes
- 28FergusonSubstituted forBuonanotteat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 18Welbeck
- 21Undav
- 26Ayari
- 29van Hecke
- 38McGill
- 40Buonanotte
- 42Offiah
- 49Moran
- 51Peupion
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 60,139
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Levi Colwill tries a through ball, but Pervis Estupiñán is caught offside.
Post update
Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Reiss Nelson (Arsenal).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deniz Undav.
Post update
Hand ball by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Booking
Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
Post update
Foul by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Partey following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
You lost it when you couldn't beat Southampton.
Accept the loss, take positive from the season and show some class.