Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton have won their past three matches at Emirates Stadium in the league and cup

Arsenal's fading title hopes were dealt a devastating blow after losing to Brighton to leave leaders Manchester City one win from a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

The Gunners needed to respond after City's 3-0 win over Everton earlier on Sunday left Mikel Arteta's side trailing by four points in the race for the title.

On a deeply frustrating day for Arsenal, Leandro Trossard hit the bar against his former club while Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka both went close before Julio Enciso's close-range header put Brighton ahead.

Substitute Deniz Undav doubled the lead after lobbing Aaron Ramsdale in the 86th minute before Pervis Estupinan added to Arsenal's misery with Brighton's third in the 96th minute.

City will win the Premier League title next Sunday in front of their own fans if they beat Chelsea at home (16:00 BST), even if Arsenal defeat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (17:30).

However, City will be confirmed champions without playing on Saturday if the Gunners lose at Forest.

In a game littered with niggly fouls, Arsenal lost Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli to injury in the first half after a foul by Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who the Gunners tried to sign in January.

Brighton, who are chasing a place in Europe for the first time, had gone close through Enciso before the Paraguay forward stunned the Emirates with his 51st-minute goal.

The win lifted the Seagulls above both Aston Villa and Tottenham into sixth on 58 points, four behind fifth-placed Liverpool with one game in hand.

The maximum number of points Arsenal can score is 87, while City have 85 with matches against Chelsea (home), Brighton (away) and Brentford (away) to come.

Arsenal's title challenge runs out of steam

Arsenal's players sank to their knees after the full-time whistle, the realisation quickly sinking in that their title dream was all but over after being picked apart by Brighton.

The Gunners deserve enormous credit for the way they have pushed Manchester City in the title race but their pursuit is close to being extinguished after a highly damaging defeat at the business end of the season.

Manchester City's comfortable win at Everton earlier on Sunday opened up a four-point gap at the top but this time Arsenal were unable to respond to the pressure heaped on them by Pep Guardiola's Treble-chasing team.

There was still almost 40 minutes left when Enciso opened the scoring but the Gunners failed to find the net for the first time since 4 February.

Arteta sent on Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe to try and salvage a point but the Arsenal boss, who was shown a yellow card by referee Andy Madley, saw his side concede two further goals as the home side suffered a comprehensive defeat.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal

Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion Arsenal Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 4.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 3.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Kiwior Average rating 3.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 4.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 5.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 4.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Jorginho Average rating 4.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 4.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 4.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 4.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 4.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 3.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 3.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Nketiah Average rating 3.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Trossard Average rating 3.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Nelson Average rating 3.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brighton & Hove Albion Starting XI Avg Squad number 23 Player name Steele Average rating 7.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 7.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 7.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Colwill Average rating 7.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 7.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 7.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Gilmour Average rating 8.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Mitoma Average rating 7.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 8.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Enciso Average rating 7.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Ferguson Average rating 7.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 7.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Undav Average rating 7.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 40 Player name Buonanotte Average rating 7.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Arsenal Formation 4-3-3 1 Ramsdale 4 White 15 Kiwior 6 Gabriel 3 Tierney 8 Ødegaard 20 Jorginho 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 9 Gabriel Jesus 11 Martinelli 1 Ramsdale

4 White

15 Kiwior

6 Gabriel

3 Tierney

8 Ødegaard Substituted for Smith Rowe at 77' minutes

20 Jorginho Substituted for Partey at 60' minutes Booked at 88mins

34 Xhaka Substituted for Nelson at 60' minutes

7 Saka

9 Gabriel Jesus Substituted for Nketiah at 77' minutes

11 Martinelli Substituted for Trossard at 20' minutes Substitutes 5 Partey

10 Smith Rowe

14 Nketiah

16 Holding

19 Trossard

21 Fábio Vieira

24 Nelson

30 Turner

97 Walters Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 23 Steele 25 Caicedo 5 Dunk 6 Colwill 30 Estupiñán 13 Groß 27 Gilmour 22 Mitoma 10 Mac Allister 20 Enciso 28 Ferguson 23 Steele

25 Caicedo

5 Dunk

6 Colwill

30 Estupiñán Booked at 34mins

13 Groß Booked at 55mins

27 Gilmour Substituted for Welbeck at 60' minutes

22 Mitoma

10 Mac Allister

20 Enciso Substituted for Undav at 82' minutes

28 Ferguson Substituted for Buonanotte at 77' minutes Substitutes 18 Welbeck

21 Undav

26 Ayari

29 van Hecke

38 McGill

40 Buonanotte

42 Offiah

49 Moran

51 Peupion Referee: Andy Madley Attendance: 60,139 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Arsenal 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Arsenal 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. goal Goal! Goal! Arsenal 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Post update Attempt saved. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Welbeck. Post update Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Partey. Post update Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Levi Colwill tries a through ball, but Pervis Estupiñán is caught offside. Post update Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Reiss Nelson (Arsenal). Post update Attempt blocked. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deniz Undav. Post update Hand ball by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion). Booking Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal). goal Goal! Goal! Arsenal 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Groß. Post update Foul by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Partey following a corner. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Lewis Dunk. Post update Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah. Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward