Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shrugged off criticism of time-wasting following Sunday's win at Newcastle United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Oleksandr Zinchenko has not yet been ruled out of their remaining games after he was forced off during the win at Newcastle United with a calf injury.

Kieran Tierney is expected to deputise at left-back on Sunday, while William Saliba remains out.

Brighton duo Solly March and Adam Webster are both unavailable due to injuries sustained against Everton.

Evan Ferguson could start for the first time since 15 April.

What a great game this will be, and I am fascinated to see how both sides approach it.

Brighton love teams who come at them, and that was their issue with Everton last week - the Toffees just would not come out, even when they were ahead.

The Seagulls persisted in playing through the middle in that game, trying to create overloads, but Everton played with such a narrow five in midfield that there was no space to play through them.

You might think that losing 5-1 at home to Everton might knock Brighton's confidence, but I don't think it will. Roberto de Zerbi's side will carry on playing the same way and they might have more joy against Arsenal.

I don't think Mikel Arteta will back down and show more caution than normal - he can't because it is Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

I am going for an open game, lots of goals... and the points to be shared.

Prediction: 2-2

Brighton have triumphed in three of their past four away matches against Arsenal in all competitions, having been winless in their first eight visits to the Gunners.

The two sides have already met twice this season, with Brighton 3-1 victors at the Emirates in the League Cup in November and Arsenal winning 4-2 away in the Premier League in December.

Arsenal need one win to equal the club Premier League record of 26 in a season. They achieved that milestone in 2001-02 and matched it in 2003-04, winning the title in both seasons.

The Gunners must win their remaining three fixtures to equal the club record Premier League points total of 90, set by their 'Invincibles' team in 2003-04.

They have won five of their past six league games at the Emirates, drawing the other, and scoring at least three goals each time.

Arsenal can equal the club top-flight record of scoring at least three goals in seven successive home games, set from September to December 1950.

They have won 11 of their last 12 Premier League home fixtures played in May, only dropping points in a 1-1 draw versus Brighton in 2019.

Mikel Arteta's side are two short of scoring 100 goals in all competitions this season.

Three of Arsenal's 13 Premier League clean sheets this season have come at Emirates Stadium. Only Southampton, with one, have kept fewer top-flight home clean sheets.

Arsenal are averaging 1.9 points per game and a 50% win rate in the Premier League this season without William Saliba in contrast to 2.4 points per game and a 78% win rate when he has played.

Bukayo Saka has failed to score or assist in six of his last seven league appearances.

Leandro Trossard scored 25 goals in 116 Premier League appearances for Brighton before joining Arsenal in January. He has provided eight assists since joining Arsenal, the joint-most of any player during that period along with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Brighton have set new club top-flight records this season for most points (55), most wins (16) and most goals scored (63).

Albion could lose consecutive Premier League matches for just the second time in 2022-23, after defeats versus Spurs at home and Brentford away in October.

The Seagulls have lost two of their last three league away games, as many as in their previous 10 on the road.

Brighton have won only one of their six Premier League away fixtures against teams in the top half of the table, a 2-1 victory at Manchester United in their opening game of the season.

Pascal Gross needs one goal to go level with Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay on 26 as Brighton's all-time leading Premier League scorers.

Evan Ferguson can become the third teenager to score in both Premier League fixtures against Arsenal in a single season, emulating Kevin Gallen (1994-95 for QPR) and Wayne Rooney (2002-03 for Everton).

