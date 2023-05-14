Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton0Man CityManchester City3

Everton 0-3 Man City: Erling Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan take league leaders to two wins from title

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has scored 52 goals for Manchester City this season

Manchester City require two victories to retain the Premier League title after despatching relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park.

Pep Guardiola's side will be guaranteed their third title in a row with six points from their remaining games against Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford.

But the Toffees were made to pay a heavy price for Mason Holgate's glaring miss when unmarked at the far post, the defender somehow hooking over from a couple of yards.

City were second best up until that point but showcased how clinical they are in front of goal by going to the other end and netted twice in the space of two minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan was the star of the show, involved in all three of City's goals with a sublime flicked finish before providing the cross for Erling Haaland's close range header.

The midfielder curled in a glorious free-kick from the edge of the area in the second half as City moved four points clear at the top, though Arsenal can claw back the deficit with victory over Brighton later on Sunday.

The loss for Everton leaves them looking nervously over their shoulders with two games remaining, hovering just one point above the relegation zone.

Unstoppable City maintain Treble charge

Cross-city rivals Manchester United are the only English team to complete the Treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup with their unforgettable success in 1999.

The next few days will determine how close City can get to emulating that feat.

A fifth title triumph in the past six years is in close reach having cruised to a comfortable victory over Everton, but United will be aiming to stop them from matching their unprecedented achievement in next month's FA Cup final at Wembley.

Europe's elite club competition is the win City crave most and they will again face holders Real Madrid on Wednesday, with the semi-final tantalisingly poised at 1-1 after the first leg.

Pep Guardiola's side are in fine form too, with 12 consecutive league wins and an unbeaten run in all competitions stretching to 22.

City's slick operators had not managed to create a chance until captain Gundogan, on his 300th appearance for the club, controlled a pass from Riyad Mahrez and hooked in a delightful finish with his back to goal, as well as converting a stunning free-kick.

In between, striker Haaland had only touched the ball twice before nodding in his 52nd goal of an astonishing campaign, as he continues to chase down Everton great Dixie Dean's record of 63 in a single campaign.

A spectacular scissor kick went awry in the second half, but the damage had long been done and the Norwegian has potentially six games remaining to break Dean's record, which has remained untouched for 96 years.

Calvert-Lewin concerns?

Everton's stunning 5-1 victory at Brighton on Monday took Sean Dyche's side out of the drop zone and raised optimism for another season in the top flight.

But they may fall back down on Monday evening should 19th-placed Leicester manage to spring a surprise victory on top-four-chasing Liverpool.

The Toffees faithful face a nervous end to another miserable campaign, with games remaining against Wolves at Molineux next Saturday before rounding off the season at Goodison Park against Bournemouth.

The defeat by City marks Everton's 10th Premier League loss at home, setting a new club record, while they have netted just 15 times on their own turf, the fewest in the league.

Another major concern will be the half-time withdrawal of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who impressed in the opening 45 minutes but was replaced by Neal Maupay - a striker with one goal to his past 39 appearances.

Player of the match

GündoganIlkay Gündogan

with an average of 7.91

Everton

  1. Squad number30Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    4.76

  2. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    4.74

  3. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    4.68

  4. Squad number2Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    4.68

  5. Squad number13Player nameMina
    Average rating

    4.60

  6. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    4.58

  7. Squad number27Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    4.50

  8. Squad number37Player nameGarner
    Average rating

    4.46

  9. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    4.46

  10. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    4.44

  11. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    4.39

  12. Squad number8Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    4.18

  13. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    4.17

  14. Squad number3Player namePatterson
    Average rating

    4.13

  15. Squad number20Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    3.91

Manchester City

  1. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    7.91

  2. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    7.57

  3. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    7.29

  4. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    7.22

  5. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    7.18

  6. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.06

  7. Squad number4Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.95

  8. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.91

  9. Squad number21Player nameGómez
    Average rating

    6.88

  10. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.87

  11. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.83

  12. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.80

  13. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    6.78

  14. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.77

  15. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    6.72

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 3Patterson
  • 13Mina
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 4HolgateSubstituted forCoadyat 56'minutes
  • 37GarnerBooked at 49minsSubstituted forGrayat 76'minutes
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forOnanaat 56'minutes
  • 17Iwobi
  • 16Doucouré
  • 7McNeil
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forMaupayat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Keane
  • 8Onana
  • 11Gray
  • 15Begovic
  • 20Maupay
  • 30Coady
  • 31Lonergan
  • 50Simms
  • 64Welch

Man City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben DiasSubstituted forGómezat 90+1'minutes
  • 14Laporte
  • 25Akanji
  • 16RodriSubstituted forPhillipsat 88'minutes
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 78'minutes
  • 26Mahrez
  • 19Álvarez
  • 47Foden
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forGrealishat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 5Stones
  • 10Grealish
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 18Ortega
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 21Gómez
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
39,376

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 0, Manchester City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 0, Manchester City 3.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Sergio Gómez replaces Rúben Dias.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).

  5. Post update

    Alex Iwobi (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Patterson (Everton).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Kalvin Phillips replaces Rodri.

  9. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Jack Grealish replaces Erling Haaland.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Ilkay Gündogan.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Demarai Gray replaces James Garner.

  15. Post update

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dwight McNeil (Everton).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yerry Mina (Everton) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Ederson.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Ederson.

  • Comment posted by Confused, today at 15:58

    Despite having a cr4p defence in front of him, how can a keeper who has let in 56 goals so far this season deserve the shirt as England's number one?

    • Reply posted by rsjkinson, today at 16:01

      rsjkinson replied:
      Because his face fits.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 16:00

    Gundogan What a Beautiful footballer!

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 16:24

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      You referring to his football skills or to his looks?

  • Comment posted by lee roy, today at 16:00

    Mina a bit mouthy for someone not very good.

    • Reply posted by lockyabins, today at 16:14

      lockyabins replied:
      Jack just laughed at him

  • Comment posted by Gorton Rd, today at 15:57

    Everton going down at this rate

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 16:07

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      I think they’ll survive by the skin of their teeth. But only because Leeds and Leicester are terrible.

      They’ll break the record for lowest points to stay up.

  • Comment posted by The Muffin Man, today at 16:00

    It’s over.

    Haaland supreme but Ilkay has gone from the forgotten man to lynchpin.

    Superb, great to witness as a neutral.

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 16:01

    Gündogan is underrated.

    • Reply posted by Countryman, today at 16:16

      Countryman replied:
      Agree!

  • Comment posted by BillyMeredith, today at 16:00

    Surprisingly easy 3-0 stroll despite Taylor allowing Mina to display a sh*thousery masterclass. How Pickford shove on Haaland wasn’t a pen, I don’t know. Good luck to Everton staying up, despite that. Plenty of energy left to pull Madrid’s pants down on Weds. fingers crossed.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 16:26

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Real Madrid wouldn't mind if City pulled their pants down as long as Real Madrid won the match.

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 15:59

    Captain fantastic, genius player Ilkay Gundogan.

    Hope we keep him a couple more seasons.

    Now 5 points from 9 for 3 in a row.

    Comenon City.

    • Reply posted by Chris Cornell, today at 16:05

      Chris Cornell replied:
      Is that an Irish team?

  • Comment posted by graffiti manager, today at 16:02

    ''We want Lampard back we want Lampard back''

    • Reply posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 16:06

      Noisy Neighbour replied:
      Hey do paint panels?

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 16:11

    Roy Keane “Pickford isn’t a top Goal Keeper” no sh*t Sherlock 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:30

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      He does not play for a top side so about as good a Roy was as a manager

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:01

    Business as usual as the City express races towards the title. Simply unstoppable and Everton had no answer to a totally dominant City. Gundogan another brace and the lad Halland now on 52. Four points clear of Arsenal and in absolute control of the destiny of the PL Championship.

    • Reply posted by gregadeth, today at 16:05

      gregadeth replied:
      You were a spurs fan on an earlier thread 😆

  • Comment posted by dpb79, today at 16:00

    Touch of class from Gundo. He's going to be sorely missed next season.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 16:52

      Sport Report replied:
      Meanwhile, pick 2 from 3 - Leeds, Leicester and Everton.

  • Comment posted by parky, today at 16:05

    Everton fans desparate for a liverpool win on Monday now

    • Reply posted by Frankie, today at 16:10

      Frankie replied:
      Fans of all other clubs will be roaring on Leicester to win

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 16:03

    If Pickford had longer arms, he would have saved that Gundogan freekick.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 16:05

      Justfacts replied:
      T Rex

  • Comment posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 16:00

    Those two Gundogan goals were things of beauty. Before then, he was having a bit of a stinker. The Haaland leap and header was rather delicious too.