Close menu

Man City 2-1 Leeds: The taker is the taker, says Pep Guardiola

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments39

Manchester City are four points clear at the top and in control of the Premier League title race, but their manager Pep Guardiola still wasn't happy after his side's 2-1 win over Leeds.

Goal machine Erling Haaland and match winner Ilkay Gundogan were the players who felt his wrath with Guardiola reminding them that "this is a business" after seeing a late penalty miss allow Sam Allardyce's side back into the game.

Leading 2-0 with six minutes to go, City were cruising towards a 10th-successive victory and were handed a chance to wrap up the points when Phil Foden was fouled in the box.

Step forward the deadliest finisher in the land - their prolific 51-goal striker and regular at spot-kicks, Haaland… or so you would think.

Instead, Haaland handed the ball to Gundogan, who was on a hat-trick after scoring both of those earlier goals.

Gundogan hit the post, and 58 seconds later Leeds went up the other end to make it 2-1 - ensuring a nervy finish to a game that City had completely controlled.

The decision did not go down well with his manager, who made it clear to both players that he had wanted Haaland to take the penalty.

"First he [Guardiola] showed to Erling that he was quite mad about that and then also he had a go at me," Gundogan explained. "It is what it is in the end.

"The moment Erling grabbed the ball, I was sure he was going to take it but he looked out for me. I checked with him a few times to make sure he was sure. He was certain to hand the ball to me. I was confident to score. I can't even remember if the keeper saved it or it was the post?

"We should have scored a third. This is sometimes how it is that they go on the counter and score. Things can change, momentum can shift. But we dealt quite well with it and deserved the three points."

'The taker is the taker'

Guardiola had calmed down a little by the time he faced the media after the match but he was still adamant Haaland should have taken the penalty, given the situation his side were in.

"The game is not over," Guardiola said. "It shows how nice and generous Erling is. If it is 4-0 with 10 minutes left, OK.

"But at 2-0? At 2-0, especially in England, it is never over.

"Erling is the best penalty taker right now so he has to take it. I want the player who is the taker, because they have more routine and a specialism. He has maybe taken 10 or 11 penalties and he had the feeling - Gundogan does not have that right now.

"I admire the fact Gundogan wanted the responsibility to take the penalty - that is the best value in a player - but normally the taker is the taker, and Erling had to take it because he is our specialist.

"Today Erling could have scored two or three goals. He played incredibly well, in his movement and how he fought for us. I like to praise him when he does not score.

"If Gundogan scores the penalty everyone is 'OK, hat-trick, well done'. But a taker is a taker. At 2-0, this is a business, not a situation where we cannot forget it."

Another step towards another Premier League title

City have now gone 20 games unbeaten in all competitions and this victory was another step towards their third successive Premier League title, part of their bid for a Treble that also includes the FA Cup and Champions League.

They have played catch-up to Arsenal for most of the season and trailed the Gunners by eight points in January but, with both sides left with four games to play, they have opened up a significant lead for the first time - not that they are taking anything for granted.

"Probably the best warning about that is today," Gundogan added.

"But we have an experienced team and have had these kind of run-ins in recent years. We know what to do to keep the momentum going and win games. Nothing more but also nothing less."

How to follow Manchester City on the BBC bannerManchester City banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 20:03

    Poor show Holland. You let yourself down baldy lad. No room for sentyment in this game.

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, today at 20:02

    The other so called 'big 6' need to pull their socks up next season, because this league is gradually turning into the German and French league. It's just city and then everyone else!

  • Comment posted by Wish for something better, today at 20:02

    The supporters of Manchester City and Newcastle United are happy to ignore what is going on at their clubs just like Chelsea fans did with the source of Abramovich's money.
    Once great clubs that had history & character & were run PROPERLY were easy targets for eastern big money takeovers. Arsenal managed to get rid of theirs & now Man Utd are targeted by Qatar. I hope they can avoid them.

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 20:02

    In football you have manager two metres from the pitch shouting inane instructions for ninety minutes!
    And a captain on the pitch who does I don't know what!
    And yet still the wrong guy took the penalty!
    The circus continues to entertain 🤣

  • Comment posted by Supertramp, today at 20:00

    Not sure if, as a Leeds fan, I should be pleased or not??

  • Comment posted by ShaunSmithfromthehalfwayline, today at 19:59

    Surely, the most expensive squad ever assembled, with an owner with unlimited amounts of money to spend, should thrash everybody. Is the EPL a competitive league? I don't think so.

  • Comment posted by kronos, today at 19:57

    Pep could control the weather if he wanted to....

  • Comment posted by Tarkowski s Ears, today at 19:55

    All these quotes show beyond any reasonable doubt that Pep is a confused idiot who should be sacked immediately.

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 19:55

    What happens today maybe is a good thing for Man City, they will be more focused on the Real Madrid game.
    Please No Mistakes.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:55

    There is no room for sentiment

  • Comment posted by kronos, today at 19:53

    Ruthless!

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 19:53

    Correct Mr Guardiola, no room for sentiment but we learn and move on, good 3 points for City today !

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 19:52

    In all fairness it wasn't like he was letting Taiwo Awoniyi take it instead

    • Reply posted by Arguingwithidiots, today at 19:57

      Arguingwithidiots replied:
      That’s a strange comparison to make. He’s not known for taking penalties, so there isn’t anything to draw from for a comparison.

  • Comment posted by Arguingwithidiots, today at 19:52

    I understand why Guardiola is annoyed. But he wasn’t giving the penalty to some random in the crowd. He was giving it to another professional who has scored penalties for city before. Haaland can miss penalties too, as recently is Bayern. But this is why City are dominating, not their money, it’s the high standard expected of everyone. No club can compete with that.

    • Reply posted by Dai Quietly, today at 19:57

      Dai Quietly replied:
      No, it's their money.

  • Comment posted by HammyH, today at 19:52

    It was enjoyable why it lasted thanks Arsenal! Best league in the world? Turning into French and German league. Only one team will win it with the occasional blip.

    • Reply posted by Markyp1965, today at 20:00

      Markyp1965 replied:
      Some might contest that, but a fifth title in 6 years might be great for Man City, but it doesn’t reflect so well on what is claimed to be the most competitive league. In four of the last five seasons, the top two have been well clear of the rest.
      As a Gooner, it’s been great to see Arsenal competing again, but ultimately, Man City’s experience and deeper squad has been key.

  • Comment posted by ewmcfc, today at 19:51

    Pep is right, 2-0 is a dangerous scoreline, i've seen my lot lose twice to utd being 2-0 up, borders on being unprofessional , you do your job regardless of the situation

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:51

    Haaland a decent lad to offer the ball to the captain. He will have learned now no to be so generous. One could see he was disappointed with the Gundogan miss. Luckily it did not impact the result.

  • Comment posted by Alaa Ghani, today at 19:51

    I thought only coaches decide who takes penalties.

  • Comment posted by Karl, today at 19:50

    Haaland couldn't bring himself to score against his boyhood club

  • Comment posted by Pricela, today at 19:50

    What I've learned is Haaland is unselfish

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport