Annan Athletic's hopes of a first season in League 1 have been prolonged after they completed a 6-0 aggregate win over Dumbarton to set up a decider with Clyde.
The damage was done in Tuesday's first leg in which Annan scored six against a side who finished 11 points above them in League 2, and they ensured their progress with a goalless draw here.
The the south of Scotland side will welcome Clyde on Tuesday, with the return in Hamilton on Friday (both 19:35 BST).
Both games will be live on BBC Alba and the BBC Sport website & app.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1LongSubstituted forBrounat 41'minutes
- 12Lynas
- 5Buchanan
- 19Grant
- 23McNiff
- 22BlairSubstituted forMcLeanat 69'minutes
- 18Gray
- 8Wilson
- 3Wylde
- 9Love
- 15ByrneSubstituted forMcKeeat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lynch
- 14McKee
- 16McLean
- 17Vata
- 21Broun
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Hooper
- 5MuirSubstituted forGallowayat 45'minutes
- 6Douglas
- 3Kilsby
- 7Barnes
- 8DochertySubstituted forMcCartneyat 45'minutes
- 4LyonSubstituted forSteeleat 75'minutes
- 11LuissintBooked at 35mins
- 9SmithSubstituted forWallaceat 63'minutes
- 10GossBooked at 61minsSubstituted forWilliamsonat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Steele
- 15Swinglehurst
- 16Wallace
- 17McCartney
- 18Williamson
- 19Gibson
- 20Johnston
- 21Galloway
- Referee:
- Iain Snedden
- Attendance:
- 296
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Annan Athletic 0.
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
Post update
Attempt saved. David Wilson (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Gregg Wylde (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rob McCartney (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rob McCartney (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Tony Wallace.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Max Kilsby.
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Max Kilsby.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Roan Steele.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Russell McLean (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Matty Douglas.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Roan Steele replaces Reece Lyon.
Post update
Foul by Joe McKee (Dumbarton).