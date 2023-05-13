Close menu
Scottish League One Play-offs - 2nd Leg
DumbartonDumbarton0Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic0

League 1 play-off semi-final: Dumbarton 0-0 Annan Athletic (agg 0-6)

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Annan Athletic's hopes of a first season in League 1 have been prolonged after they completed a 6-0 aggregate win over Dumbarton to set up a decider with Clyde.

The damage was done in Tuesday's first leg in which Annan scored six against a side who finished 11 points above them in League 2, and they ensured their progress with a goalless draw here.

The the south of Scotland side will welcome Clyde on Tuesday, with the return in Hamilton on Friday (both 19:35 BST).

Both games will be live on BBC Alba and the BBC Sport website & app.

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1LongSubstituted forBrounat 41'minutes
  • 12Lynas
  • 5Buchanan
  • 19Grant
  • 23McNiff
  • 22BlairSubstituted forMcLeanat 69'minutes
  • 18Gray
  • 8Wilson
  • 3Wylde
  • 9Love
  • 15ByrneSubstituted forMcKeeat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lynch
  • 14McKee
  • 16McLean
  • 17Vata
  • 21Broun

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Hooper
  • 5MuirSubstituted forGallowayat 45'minutes
  • 6Douglas
  • 3Kilsby
  • 7Barnes
  • 8DochertySubstituted forMcCartneyat 45'minutes
  • 4LyonSubstituted forSteeleat 75'minutes
  • 11LuissintBooked at 35mins
  • 9SmithSubstituted forWallaceat 63'minutes
  • 10GossBooked at 61minsSubstituted forWilliamsonat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Steele
  • 15Swinglehurst
  • 16Wallace
  • 17McCartney
  • 18Williamson
  • 19Gibson
  • 20Johnston
  • 21Galloway
Referee:
Iain Snedden
Attendance:
296

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Annan Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Annan Athletic 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Greg Fleming.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Wilson (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  5. Post update

    Gregg Wylde (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rob McCartney (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rob McCartney (Annan Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Tony Wallace.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Max Kilsby.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Max Kilsby.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Roan Steele.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Russell McLean (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Matty Douglas.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Roan Steele replaces Reece Lyon.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Joe McKee (Dumbarton).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories