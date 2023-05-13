Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Annan Athletic's hopes of a first season in League 1 have been prolonged after they completed a 6-0 aggregate win over Dumbarton to set up a decider with Clyde.

The damage was done in Tuesday's first leg in which Annan scored six against a side who finished 11 points above them in League 2, and they ensured their progress with a goalless draw here.

The the south of Scotland side will welcome Clyde on Tuesday, with the return in Hamilton on Friday (both 19:35 BST).

Both games will be live on BBC Alba and the BBC Sport website & app.