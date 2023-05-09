Close menu
Scottish League One Play-offs - 1st Leg
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic6DumbartonDumbarton0

Annan Athletic 6-0 Dumbarton: Hosts stun League 2 runners-up in play-off first leg

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Annan Athletic's Benjamin Luissint scores
Benjamin Luissint capped off a fine performance with the final goal

Annan Athletic stunned Scottish League 2 runners-up Dumbarton with a six-goal first-leg blitz to take control of their League 1 Play-off semi-final.

Two Tommy Goss headers had the hosts two ahead before Kalvin Orsi was sent off after 28 minutes and Tommy Muir nodded in another before the break.

Strikes from Aidan Smith, Dominic Docherty and Benjamin Luissint secured a convincing victory.

It leaves Dumbarton's hopes of a swift return to League 1 in tatters.

The Sons, who have won twice in 11 games, let slip a lead as Stirling Albion made a late charge to secure the title and automatic promotion - and they now face an uphill battle in Saturday's second leg against an Annan side who had gone three games without a win and finished third, 11 points behind.

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Gibson
  • 5MuirSubstituted forHooperat 87'minutes
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Kilsby
  • 11JohnstonSubstituted forGallowayat 81'minutes
  • 8DochertyBooked at 70mins
  • 4Lyon
  • 7WallaceSubstituted forLuissintat 71'minutes
  • 9Smith
  • 10GossSubstituted forMcCartneyat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Steele
  • 15Barnes
  • 16Douglas
  • 17McCartney
  • 18Williamson
  • 19Hooper
  • 20Luissint
  • 21Galloway

Dumbarton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Long
  • 12Lynas
  • 5BuchananBooked at 64mins
  • 19Grant
  • 23McNiff
  • 22BlairBooked at 32minsSubstituted forMcLeanat 45'minutes
  • 7OrsiBooked at 28mins
  • 18Gray
  • 8Wilson
  • 3WyldeSubstituted forCarswellat 27'minutesSubstituted forLoveat 61'minutes
  • 15Byrne

Substitutes

  • 4Lynch
  • 6Carswell
  • 9Love
  • 14McKee
  • 16McLean
  • 17Vata
  • 21Broun
Referee:
Calum Scott
Attendance:
840

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home18
Away4
Shots on Target
Home12
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Annan Athletic 6, Dumbarton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 6, Dumbarton 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Annan Athletic 6, Dumbarton 0. Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Scott Hooper replaces Tommy Muir.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Annan Athletic 5, Dumbarton 0. Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aidan Smith.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Josh Galloway replaces Chris Johnston.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Rob McCartney replaces Tommy Goss.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Russell McLean (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Aron Lynas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    William Gibson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Russell McLean (Dumbarton).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. William Gibson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  15. Post update

    Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Peter Grant (Dumbarton).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Benjamin Luissint replaces Tony Wallace.

  18. Booking

    Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

