Match ends, Annan Athletic 6, Dumbarton 0.
Annan Athletic stunned Scottish League 2 runners-up Dumbarton with a six-goal first-leg blitz to take control of their League 1 Play-off semi-final.
Two Tommy Goss headers had the hosts two ahead before Kalvin Orsi was sent off after 28 minutes and Tommy Muir nodded in another before the break.
Strikes from Aidan Smith, Dominic Docherty and Benjamin Luissint secured a convincing victory.
It leaves Dumbarton's hopes of a swift return to League 1 in tatters.
The Sons, who have won twice in 11 games, let slip a lead as Stirling Albion made a late charge to secure the title and automatic promotion - and they now face an uphill battle in Saturday's second leg against an Annan side who had gone three games without a win and finished third, 11 points behind.
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Gibson
- 5MuirSubstituted forHooperat 87'minutes
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Kilsby
- 11JohnstonSubstituted forGallowayat 81'minutes
- 8DochertyBooked at 70mins
- 4Lyon
- 7WallaceSubstituted forLuissintat 71'minutes
- 9Smith
- 10GossSubstituted forMcCartneyat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Steele
- 15Barnes
- 16Douglas
- 17McCartney
- 18Williamson
- 19Hooper
- 20Luissint
- 21Galloway
Dumbarton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Long
- 12Lynas
- 5BuchananBooked at 64mins
- 19Grant
- 23McNiff
- 22BlairBooked at 32minsSubstituted forMcLeanat 45'minutes
- 7OrsiBooked at 28mins
- 18Gray
- 8Wilson
- 3WyldeSubstituted forCarswellat 27'minutesSubstituted forLoveat 61'minutes
- 15Byrne
Substitutes
- 4Lynch
- 6Carswell
- 9Love
- 14McKee
- 16McLean
- 17Vata
- 21Broun
- Referee:
- Calum Scott
- Attendance:
- 840
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 6, Dumbarton 0.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 6, Dumbarton 0. Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Scott Hooper replaces Tommy Muir.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 5, Dumbarton 0. Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aidan Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Josh Galloway replaces Chris Johnston.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Rob McCartney replaces Tommy Goss.
Post update
Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Russell McLean (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Aron Lynas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
William Gibson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Russell McLean (Dumbarton).
Post update
Attempt saved. William Gibson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Peter Grant (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Benjamin Luissint replaces Tony Wallace.
Booking
Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.