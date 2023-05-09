Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Benjamin Luissint capped off a fine performance with the final goal

Annan Athletic stunned Scottish League 2 runners-up Dumbarton with a six-goal first-leg blitz to take control of their League 1 Play-off semi-final.

Two Tommy Goss headers had the hosts two ahead before Kalvin Orsi was sent off after 28 minutes and Tommy Muir nodded in another before the break.

Strikes from Aidan Smith, Dominic Docherty and Benjamin Luissint secured a convincing victory.

It leaves Dumbarton's hopes of a swift return to League 1 in tatters.

The Sons, who have won twice in 11 games, let slip a lead as Stirling Albion made a late charge to secure the title and automatic promotion - and they now face an uphill battle in Saturday's second leg against an Annan side who had gone three games without a win and finished third, 11 points behind.